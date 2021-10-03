5 great activities to teach your toddler to listen

World Kindness Day has been celebrated internationally since 1998. It came out of the World Kindness Movement, and its purpose is to encourage people to be kind to one another as well as themselves and the planet. As parents, we want our children to be kind, and not just on World Kindness Day in November. Kindness, like most behaviors, is learned, but in many ways, kindness is an abstract concept coming in many forms. Being friendly to a stranger is kind. Holding a door open for someone is an act of kindness, as is giving up a seat on the subway to a senior citizen. Making a card for a soldier stationed overseas is an act of kindness, and so is doing a chore for a sibling. While acts of kindness may be easy for adults, to a 5-year-old, kindness is just a word. Since we want our children to understand kindness and be kind people, how do you explain the concept of kindness?

