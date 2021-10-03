Trump asks federal judge to allow him back on Twitter

Donald Trump's suspended Twitter account. Photo credit GettyImages

It has been 268 days since former President Donald Trump was last allowed on the social media site Twitter. Trump was given a permanent ban from the website following the Jan. 6 insurrection. Now, Trump is attempting to restore his account and get back to tweeting.

Trump reportedly asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter into restoring his account, according to a report from The Associated Press.

Trump’s attorneys filed the motion on Friday in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter.

In the motion, his attorneys argue that blocking the former president from being on Twitter infringes on his First Amendment rights.

When Twitter blocked Trump from the platform, it cited concerns that the then-president may incite further violence after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

In July, Trump filed another lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida against Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook for the bans he received from the companies and their CEOs. The filing claimed that he was being wrongfully censored along with other conservatives.

The new motion for a preliminary injunction was filed as part of Trump’s against Twitter.

Twitter has not commented on the recent filing.