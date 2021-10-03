CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Knicks waived PG Luca Vildoza

By Joe Flynn
Posting and Toasting
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Knicks made their first roster move of training camp, releasing point guard Luca Vildoza on Sunday. The team’s PR account made it official. The Knicks signed the Argentine PG toward the end of last season with the hope that he would bolster their rotation in 2021-22. Vildoza played for Argentina in the Tokyo Olympics and then a couple of games for the Knicks in Summer League before injuring his ankle. That ankle injury never really healed, and he started training camp in a walking boot, unable to practice. Marc Berman claims there were some ankle complications.

