The Notre Dame Fighting Irish suffered its first loss of the college football season to the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday, with the offense sputtering after Jack Coan’s interception and failing to do much of anything on the day. Coan as a result has taken a lot of flack with fans, writers, and analysts alike calling for a Quarterback change. It may be time for one as the team starts to look towards the future and needs to figure out what they have in Pyne and Buchner going forward. But if you’re expecting a drastic change in the offense’s performance simply by changing who’s under center, I would temper expectations. From what we’ve seen so far it would be unexpected for Pyne alone to elevate the level of play. It needs to start with the man who has somehow eluded criticism from the media, Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees.

