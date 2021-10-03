Steelers vs Packers: No surprises among Pittsburgh inactives

Inactives are out for this week’s showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers. There are no real surprises among either list and the Steelers will be minus two starters this week.

Here is the full list of Steelers inactives:

OL Chuks Okorafor

WR Chase Claypool

OL Rashaad Coward

QB Dwayne Haskins

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

LB Buddy Johnson

DT Carlos Davis

Without Claypool in the lineup, look for wide receiver Diontae Johnson to be the focus of the passing offense. When the Steelers play three wide receivers, James Washington will replace Claypool. Claypool was ruled out on Saturday after testing his injured hamstring.

With the Steelers starting right tackle dealing with a concussion, Chuks Okorafor will be replaced in the starting lineup by Joe Haeg. Offensive tackle Zach Banner started practicing with the team this week but has not been activated from the IR.

