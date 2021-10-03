CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Taysom Hill rumbles, tumbles through half the Giants defense for TD

By John Sigler
 6 days ago
Whew. Taysom Hill did his bull-in-a-china-shop routine, barreling through six or seven New York Giants defenders for a rushing touchdown to start the second half. It’s one of the more impressive 8-yard runs you’ll see in the NFL.

These are the plays where Hill is at his best. When he’s running downfield with a head full of steam, there aren’t many defenders with an appetite for stopping him. It’s when the Saints get too cute and ask him to lob passes deep downfield to undersized receivers that things go awry. Let’s hope Sean Payton continues letting Hill play to his strengths.

That’s just what he did on the next red zone series, trusting Hill to run right up the middle for his second touchdown on the day. It was his 21st career touchdown run, tying Drew Brees for the most by a Saints quarterback in team history.

