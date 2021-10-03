CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Texans DE Jonathan Greenard is questionable to return against the Bills

By Coty Davis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sUhht_0cFxNzw900

Houston Texans’ defensive lineman Jonathan Greenard went down with a chest injury during Sunday’s Week 4 match against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. According to Texans PR, Greenard is questionable to return.

If Green is unable to return, the Texans’ defensive line will take a major hit after creating pressure on Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen most of the day. Greenard’s injury is the latest issue that has hindered his play during the second season. He missed the first two games of the season due to an ankle injury he sustained during the preseason.

“I just wanted to get more reps, obviously that was a big thing,” Greenard said following the Texans Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. “But the team, just playing with the team and feeding off of them and how we play with each other, I think that makes our jobs easier up front to make more plays and we’re more comfortable when they know what we’re doing.”

“So I think us just having that full off season with OTA’s and things like that, it helped us mesh well and understand our tendencies and playing with each other, so I think it’s a true testament of how we feed off of each other.”

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Texans Pr#The Carolina Panthers
defector.com

Urban Meyer Spotted Having A Grim Men’s Evening At His Ohio Steakhouse

After the Jacksonville Jaguars dropped to 0-4 on Thursday, head coach Urban Meyer said his “head was spinning,” and was described as appearing “physically and emotionally drained.” He seems to have miraculously recovered within 24 hours. The Jags lost 24-21 to the Bengals in Cincinnati, on a last-second field goal,...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Had 1 Request For Jaylon Smith

The Dallas Cowboys decided that midseason was the right time to let go of Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith. But a new report suggests that cutting him wasn’t the only option. According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys asked Smith to remove his injury guarantee for...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Gisele Reacts To Being Back In New England

We’re less than two hours away from kickoff in New England, where the Patriots will host the Buccaneers in a return game for Tom Brady. Brady, of course, left the Patriots for the Buccaneers in free agency in 2020. He spent two decades in New England, winning six Super Bowls under Bill Belichick. However, the two sides parted ways in 2020 – reportedly due to a couple of reasons – and things have gone pretty well for Brady since.
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Dalton Schultz might be playing himself out of Dallas

Unless you’ve been sleeping under a rock, you’ve probably noticed the ascension of certain fourth-year tight end this season, Dalton Schultz. Schultz, the Dallas Cowboys 2018 fourth round draft pick out of Stanford, has had one heck of start this season. In just four games, Schultz has collected 20 receptions...
NFL
cbs17

Seattle QB Russell Wilson has surgery on injured finger

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is expected to be sidelined for several weeks after he had surgery Friday to repair two injuries to his right middle finger. Wilson posted a photo Friday night following his surgery in Southern California. Wilson flew to Los Angeles to see...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Ben Roethlisberger News

Amid a pretty underwhelming season from Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, speculation has emerged that the Steelers might consider benching their longtime starter. ESPN’s Adam Schefter addressed those rumors today. Appearing on Get Up, Schefter reported that the Steelers are “never” going to bench Roethlisberger. He made it clear that...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: 3 trade packages for Aaron Rodgers once the season ends

With a quarterback question and his likely availability, here’s how the Pittsburgh Steelers could make an offseason trade for Aaron Rodgers. On Sunday, the 2-1 Green Bay Packers will welcome the 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers to Lambeau Field. The narrative around the two teams has shifted over the last couple weeks, with Aaron Rodgers rebounding playing well again and Ben Roethlisberger continuing to look like he’s just done.
NFL
WolverineDigest

Perhaps The Jacksonville Jaguars Should Have Listened To Jim Harbaugh When It Comes To Urban Meyer

If you're a sports fan and you hear the name 'Urban Meyer', you're initial thoughts are likely one of two things. The first thing you might think of is the fact that Meyer is hands down one of the all-time greatest head coaches in college football history. Among all Power Five coaches with at least 100 wins, Meyer ranks third in winning percentage all-time at .853 - just behind two former Notre Dame head coaches Knute Rockne (.881) and Frank Leahy (.864).
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Jon Gruden News

On Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden found himself in the news for all of the wrong reasons. Over the past few months, the NFL has been investigating workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team. Over that time, the league reviewed over 650,000 emails. Unfortunately for Gruden,...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Announce Notable Wide Receiver Signing

The Seattle Seahawks offense has been rock solid so far, but not enough to keep pace with their last two opponents – resulting in back-to-back losses. So the Seahawks are adding some reinforcements to the receivers room. On Wednesday, the Seahawks announced that they have signed wide receiver Phillip Dorsett...
NFL
FanSided

Vikings just missed out on an intriguing replacement for Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings may look to the draft to find a replacement for Kirk Cousins, but one option is coming off the board with Spencer Rattler struggling. If the Vikings are ready to move on from Kirk Cousins, the obvious path would be to take a quarterback in the early rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has 3-Word Message After Tough Start

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks entered this season with Super Bowl aspirations. Despite their 1-2 start, the goal this year hasn’t changed. On Thursday afternoon, Wilson posted an encouraging message on Twitter for his fans. He tweeted, “I love adversity.”. Wilson has played well through three games, but it...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

37K+
Followers
77K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy