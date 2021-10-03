CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City: how to watch, lineups, and more

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Dynamo are coming off a midweek 0-0 draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps with the offense struggling to create quality chances for both sides. This afternoon they’re traveling to Children’s Mercy Park to take on Sporting Kansas City. The Dynamo and Kansas City have had very different seasons this year with Houston sitting in 12th place, next to the bottom, in the Western Conference with SKC next to the top in 2nd place. SKC is fresh off a 3-1 win over another Texas team, FC Dallas, whom they traveled to this past Wednesday. It will be a tall task for Tab Ramos as they are still searching for their first win away from BBVA Stadium. The two sides have split results this season with Houston getting a 1-0 win at home in May thanks to a Maxi Urruti goal and Kansas took a 3-2 win at Children’s Mercy Park at the end of May.

