Georgia State

"Statement Win" Georgia makes case for #1

By Rob Jones
audacy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo put it simply, Georgia beat the brakes off of #8 Arkansas in what was a highly anticipated match up. In what was supposed to be one of the top games on the national marquee, Georgia made a statement. The Bulldogs defense looks to not be dominant this year but through five games looks to be historically good. Georgia made their case to move #1, that's not to take anything from Alabama. However, beating an Arkansas team that was in the top 10 and unbeaten the way Georgia did is worthy of heavy consideration.

