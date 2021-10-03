"Statement Win" Georgia makes case for #1

To put it simply, Georgia beat the brakes off of #8 Arkansas in what was a highly anticipated match up. In what was supposed to be one of the top games on the national marquee, Georgia made a statement. The Bulldogs defense looks to not be dominant this year but through five games looks to be historically good. Georgia made their case to move #1, that's not to take anything from Alabama. However, beating an Arkansas team that was in the top 10 and unbeaten the way Georgia did is worthy of heavy consideration.