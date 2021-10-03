CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim in Kingston house fire last month had stab wounds, BPD to conduct homicide investigation

By Tanner Brooks
CBS 42
 6 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A man whose body was found during a house fire on Thursday, Sept. 16, in the Kingston neighborhood was found to have suffered several stab wounds, authorities say.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old Christopher Diltz of Birmingham.

At approximately 5 a.m. on Sept. 16, officers and firefighters were dispatched to the 4500 block of 11th Avenue North on a report of a house fire. Birmingham Fire and Rescue was able to extinguish the flames, but discovered Diltz’s body inside the residence.

An autopsy was conducted by the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office. They found that the victim suffered several stab wounds and believe that those wounds were the cause of his death.

The Birmingham Police Department announced Sunday that they will be conducting a homicide investigation.

If anyone has information pertaining to the case, please contact BPD at 205-254-1764 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

