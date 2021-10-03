Try these useful tips to get your dog to go potty outside in cold weather
You’re not the only one who needs to bundle up when the temperature drops. Although some dogs have coats that are perfectly suited for cold weather, there are others who would rather stay inside where it’s nice and warm. Smaller dogs, short-haired dogs, older dogs, and dogs with illnesses like diabetes, arthritis, and circulatory problems might find it uncomfortable to venture outside when the weather turns cold.www.pawtracks.com
