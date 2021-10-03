CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos missing 7 starters for Sunday as bruising Baltimore comes to Denver

By Rich Kurtzman
milehighsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Denver Broncos put their perfect 3-0 record on the line today against a tough Baltimore Ravens (2-1), the home team is hurting mightily. Luckily for Denver, Baltimore has their fair share of injuries as well. But, according to Adam Schefter, the Broncos will be without both starting guards...

milehighsports.com

