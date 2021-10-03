Former University of South Carolina president regrets taking job

The South Carolina Beach Advocates is accepting abstracts for its 2022 Annual Meeting through Nov. 12. Submit abstracts via the online form by visiting our conference page at scbeaches.org/2022-annual-meeting. Each speaking slot is 15-minutes to encourage discussion. The conference will be in a hybrid format with presenters and attendees having the option of attending either in-person or virtually. Local Government and Community Associations have priority for speaking slots on the agenda, but we encourage all interested speakers to submit presentation abstracts especially if the topic is of interest or benefit to local governments and community associations. Industry abstracts are encouraged to partner with a stakeholder or a public agency (e.g., projects, studies, or topics relevant to public to private partnerships). Student presentation or poster abstracts are also strongly encouraged. See additional student opportunities on the next page. Suggested topics for the 2022 Annual Conference presentations are listed below. Because most S. C. beach communities were “between” preservation projects in 2021, the program won’t include our typical Project Updates session; rather, please submit an abstract on what your community does in the interim.

POLITICS ・ 24 DAYS AGO