Last week, I received inordinate amounts of grief on social media – mostly from South Carolina trial lawyers – for putting forward a proposal to popularly elect judges in the Palmetto State. South Carolina is currently one of only two states in the nation (Virginia is the other) in which the state legislature controls both the vetting and election of judges, creating a “favor factory” that affords influential lawyer-legislators all manner of preferential treatment.

HAMPTON, SC ・ 10 DAYS AGO