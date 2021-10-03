CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Pierce, FL

Community Cleanup Day is Saturday in Fort Pierce

Knowhere Treasure Coast
Knowhere Treasure Coast
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24l31O_0cFxMKDv00

There are several time slots and locations from which to choose. Photo by Getty Images

The Fort Pierce Public Works Department will host a Community Cleanup Day on Saturday, Oct. 9 at various locations throughout the city.

The city-wide event is open to individuals, families, and organizations and participants get to choose the times and the locations they wish to clean up in Fort Pierce and are encouraged to share their city pride by posting photos on social media.

To take part in the Community Cleanup, register with Kaitlyn Ballard by calling 772-467-3795 or by emailing kballard@cityoffortpierce.com . Once registered, participants may sign up to pick up supplies from the Public Works Compound located at 52 Savannah Road in Fort Pierce.

Supply pickup days are Wednesday, Oct. 6, from 2-4:30 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 8, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Supplies include bags, buckets, and trash pickers. There is no designated meet-up area; participants will choose the location they wish to clean up.

Participants are encouraged to share their Community Cleanup fun by posting photos to social media using the hashtags #lovethefort and #cleanthefort !


Get our free newsletter delivered every morning with straight facts on the top stories shaping the Treasure Coast.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Vero Beach couple arrested for defrauding at least 150 pool construction customers

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Lee Massie outlines the allegations against Brian and Chrystal Washburn (inset photo). Images from SLCSO and IRC Jail. A Vero Beach couple that own and operate a pool construction company were arrested Tuesday on charges they took more than $2 million in payments from more than 150 customers on the Treasure Coast and beyond and failed to finish building their pools.
VERO BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
Fort Pierce, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
Fort Pierce, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
Knowhere Treasure Coast

IRSC Hallstrom Planetarium announces the 2021-22 season of events     

The IRSC Hallstrom Planetarium in Fort Pierce presents shows and presentations on the heavens and more. Photo by Molly Bartels of IRSC. The Hallstrom Planetarium, located at the Brinkley Science Center on the Indian River State College Massey Campus in Fort Pierce, has announced its 2021–2022 “Starlight Series” season, continuing the popular “KID SPACE” program, and will share a unique series of STEAM talks addressing Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) and the humanities.
FORT PIERCE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Community Cleanup
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Shannon Martin sworn in as Port St. Lucie Mayor

With her family at her side, Shannon Martin takes the oath of office as mayor of Port St. Lucie. Still image from meeting video. Shannon Martin was sworn in as mayor of Port St. Lucie at a special meeting Monday night, after being elected last Tuesday by a wide margin in a special election to fill the seat left empty when Gregory Oravec resigned on July 1.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Program pairs veterans with horses to overcome physical and emotional trauma

Certified Equine Specialist Karen Woodbury, left, with Jeanie Libutti and Denise Brown with Bailey, one of the horses in the program. Photo by Jackie Holfelder. The mission of the nonprofit Horses and Heroes of Southeast Florida is to connect veterans who struggle with physical and emotional (PTSD) trauma with horses that help the military heroes re-learn how to build successful inter-human connections.
ANIMALS
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Commissioners approve plan for first phase of Highpoint development in Stuart

The first phase of the project will include 94 single-family residences on 175 acres on the east side of SW Pratt Whitney Road. Photo supplied. Martin County commissioners on Tuesday approved a final site plan for the first phase of the Highpointe Planned Unit Development (PUD), to include construction of 94 single-family homes on 175 acres of the 321-acre, 284-home project site.
STUART, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Knowhere Treasure Coast

COVID-19 cases on the Treasure Coast slowing, but transmission remains high

1,063 new positive COVID-19 cases were recorded on the Treasure Coast between Sept. 17-23. Data from the Florida Department of Health. Treasure Coast counties reported 1,063 new positive COVID-19 cases between Sept. 17 and Sept. 23 – less than half the number reported the week prior – according to the Florida Department of Health , as the latest surge in the pandemic continues to slow down.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Fort Pierce doctor donates $10,000 to Sara's Kitchen feeding charity

From left, Scott Van Duzer of Big Apple Pizza, Exec. Dir. Sarah's Kitchen Julie Summers, and Dr. Shamsher Singh. Photo provided. Fort Pierce dermatologist and philanthropist Dr. Shamsher Singh recently donated $10,000 to Sarah's Kitchen of the Treasure Coast, a local nonprofit that provides hot, nutritious meals to community members struggling financially and suffering from hunger.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Knowhere Treasure Coast

Port Saint Lucie, FL
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Our local Knowhere newsroom publishes the Treasure Coast Brief, a free daily email that helps you get informed in five minutes each morning. The TC Brief covers water quality, weather, development, traffic, government, schools and much more across Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin counties. We also highlight inspiring community leaders, upcoming events, and opportunities to get involved with local organizations. You can visit KnowhereNews.com/TC to learn more about our newsroom and see a breaking news timeline. Please reach out to us if you have any thoughts on how we can better serve your community!

 https://Knowherenews.com/TC

Comments / 0

Community Policy