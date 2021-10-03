Community Cleanup Day is Saturday in Fort Pierce

There are several time slots and locations from which to choose. Photo by Getty Images

The Fort Pierce Public Works Department will host a Community Cleanup Day on Saturday, Oct. 9 at various locations throughout the city.

The city-wide event is open to individuals, families, and organizations and participants get to choose the times and the locations they wish to clean up in Fort Pierce and are encouraged to share their city pride by posting photos on social media.

To take part in the Community Cleanup, register with Kaitlyn Ballard by calling 772-467-3795 or by emailing kballard@cityoffortpierce.com . Once registered, participants may sign up to pick up supplies from the Public Works Compound located at 52 Savannah Road in Fort Pierce.

Supply pickup days are Wednesday, Oct. 6, from 2-4:30 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 8, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Supplies include bags, buckets, and trash pickers. There is no designated meet-up area; participants will choose the location they wish to clean up.

Participants are encouraged to share their Community Cleanup fun by posting photos to social media using the hashtags #lovethefort and #cleanthefort !