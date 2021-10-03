CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moberly, MO

Moberly man arrested for existing warrants as well as felony resisting arrest

By Chanel Porter
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNwCO_0cFxLz0Z00

MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Moberly man with existing warrants was arrested early Saturday morning for felony resisting arrest.

At 3:45 am Saturday, a Moberly Police Officer while on patrol entered into Casey’s General Store on south Morley St. The officer learned a male, later identified as 29 year old Arthur Houts of Moberly, fled out of the store through an emergency exit at the sight of the officer.

Officers found Houts at a home on the 400 block of Monroe Avenue. Houts would not come out of the home and barricaded himself in a closet.

It took about 30 minutes of negotiating before Houts would come out. He was taken to the Randolph County Justice Center.

Houts had two active felony warrants, one for failure to appear on the original charges of unlawful possession/sale/transfer of an illegal weapon and felony Burglary 2nd degree. He is also facing a new charge for resisting arrest.

The post Moberly man arrested for existing warrants as well as felony resisting arrest appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police arrest man after shooting in Mexico

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) A man could face charges after a shooting Thursday night in Mexico, Missouri. According to the Mexico Public Safety Department, the shooting happened in the 1000 block of West Breckenridge Street just before 7:05 p.m. Police said witnesses told officers a man who threatened them drove by in a car and fired The post Police arrest man after shooting in Mexico appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County Sheriff’s Office expects to be ‘relied on heavily’ after Centralia PD resignations

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff's Office expects to be "relied on heavily" after multiple officers resigned from the Centralia Police Department, a spokesman said Friday. Three Centralia police officers resigned Thursday after Chief Bob Bias took early retirement effective this Sunday. One officer mentioned a lack of transparency...
CENTRALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City man accused of fake active shooter call

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City police arrested one man after he allegedly started a fire in his apartment and called in an active shooter situation at the 10/12 Jackson Street Housing complex Thursday at 8:49 a.m. The Jefferson City fire department and Cole County EMS also responded to the scene due to the nature of the call.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moberly, MO
Moberly, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Morley, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One man seriously injured in Cooper County crash

COOPER Co. (KMIZ) One man was seriously injured in a crash in Cooper County on Friday night. 23-year-old Lane Mize was driving a Silverado along Highway 135 near Cheyenne Drive, when it went off the right side of the road. Mize then overcorrected and the truck overturned in a ditch. Mize was taken by ambulance The post One man seriously injured in Cooper County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Store#Abc17news
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boonville’s DJ Wesolak charged after March incident

BOONVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boonville School District said that it follows all MSHSAA policies. "Media reports stating the Boonville School District has allowed any students to play in football games this season despite an ineligibility status and in violation of MSHSAA by-laws are completely inaccurate. The District abides by MSHSAA by-laws and had previously confirmed with the Executive Director of MSHSAA that no student has participated in football games this season during an ineligible status. These rumors that have been given weight by inaccurate news reporting not only negatively impact our District, staff and football program, they are also incredibly hurtful to our players," Boonville Superintendent Sarah Marriott said in a statement.
BOONVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boonville police seek missing man

BOONVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) Boonville police say they're looking for a 27-year-old man last seen Wednesday and who might be in danger. James C. Green was last seen "after being transported for medical treatment," the Boonville Police Department said in a Facebook post. Green left the medical facility and has not been seen or heard from. The post Boonville police seek missing man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Centralia man hurt after crash in Audrain County

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Centralia man was hurt after a crash in Audrain County on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:50 p.m. on Route D near Audrain Road 975. Troopers said a vehicle being towed with a chain behind an SUV crossed the center line and The post Centralia man hurt after crash in Audrain County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man arrested after threatening to detonate a homemade explosive

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man was arrested in Jefferson City Saturday after threatening to detonate an explosive device on the porch of the residence. On Saturday at approximately 9:14 a.m., Jefferson City police officers responded to the 900 block of Jackson Street to investigate a weapons offense. A caller reported a subject threatening to The post Man arrested after threatening to detonate a homemade explosive appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy