Moberly man arrested for existing warrants as well as felony resisting arrest

MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Moberly man with existing warrants was arrested early Saturday morning for felony resisting arrest.

At 3:45 am Saturday, a Moberly Police Officer while on patrol entered into Casey’s General Store on south Morley St. The officer learned a male, later identified as 29 year old Arthur Houts of Moberly, fled out of the store through an emergency exit at the sight of the officer.

Officers found Houts at a home on the 400 block of Monroe Avenue. Houts would not come out of the home and barricaded himself in a closet.

It took about 30 minutes of negotiating before Houts would come out. He was taken to the Randolph County Justice Center.

Houts had two active felony warrants, one for failure to appear on the original charges of unlawful possession/sale/transfer of an illegal weapon and felony Burglary 2nd degree. He is also facing a new charge for resisting arrest.

