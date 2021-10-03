CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorena Padilla on Martinez, a Guadalajara Construye Title From Luxbox

By Vicky Sequeira
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Lorena Padilla’s “Martinez,” an aging office worker leads a solitary life centered on his own personal fulfillment, which generally leads to long sits in the park and becoming part of the landscape. Alone. Closed off from human contact. “When I sent the script to Francisco Reyes, who plays Martinez,...

Variety

‘Martínez,’ ‘Octopus Skin’ Sweep Guadalajara Construye Pix-in-Post Awards

Three days into Mexico’s 2021 Guadalajara Film Festival, the prizes for the works-in-progress in its Guadalajara Construye side bar were awarded on Sunday, making a number of Latin American filmmakers very happy. Guadalajara Construye exemplifies the solidarity of the film industries of Latin America, with production companies across the region funding numerous prizes designed to get the works-in progress over the hump to completed films ready for distribution. The biggest winner of the night was the Mexican film “Martínez” directed by Lorena Padilla, a Mexican director who also teaches directing and screenwriting at the Southern Methodist University in Dallas. Padilla has garnered...
