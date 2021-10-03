CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I'm a bit overweight now' Joan Collins says doctor's told her not to gain anymore pounds

meaws.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDON'T MISS...Craig Revel Horwood stands by comments about Strictly's Brendan Cole [UPDATE]Victoria Beckham's food admissions branded 'tragic' by Ulrika Jonsson [UPDATE]Jeremy Clarkson defends James Nesbitt amid backlash after own struggle [INSIGHT]The award-winning star, who has a Golden Globe and a People's Choice Award under her belt, recently wowed at the National Television Awards.She received a standing ovation when she took to the stage to present the Best Serial Drama accolade.Joan stole the show in a monochrome dress with puffball sleeves and a black tiered skirt.Taking to social media following the award ceremony she told fans that she was both "delighted and surprised" by the reception.Joan is most famous for playing Alexis.

