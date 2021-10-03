Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi Blessed With a Baby Boy; Soorma Star Pens Heartfelt Note to Announce the Good News (View Post)

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi Blessed With a Baby Boy; Soorma Star Pens Heartfelt Note to Announce the Good News

Cover picture for the articleCelebrity couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have been blessed with a baby boy on Sunday. Angad announced the good news through a social media post. Taking to his Instagram handle, Angad shared a picture of him and Neha from a pregnancy photoshoot where the two are seen wearing classic white-and-blue outfits. Along with the photo, Angad announced the news and shared that both the mother and the baby are healthy. Main Bhi Barbaad: Hina Khan and Angad Bedi Raise the Temperature in the Music Video Teaser.

