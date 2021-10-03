Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi Blessed With a Baby Boy; Soorma Star Pens Heartfelt Note to Announce the Good News (View Post)

Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal say they are glad to have touched the hearts of audiences with their web series Little Things. Palkar and Sehgal have received acclaim for their performance as endearing lovebirds Kavya and Dhruv in the Netflix series across three seasons. The show will end with its fourth and final season, set to premiere on Netflix on October 15. Little Things Season 4 Trailer: Are Dhruv and Kavya Ready To Take the Plunge? Find Out In The Last Season of The Netflix Show!

TV SERIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO