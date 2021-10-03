CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

SNL Returns With Owen Wilson, Kacey Musgraves, & A Dog The Bounty Hunter Spoof! Check Out All The Highlights HERE!

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday Night Live kicked off season 47 with a bang!. Owen Wilson hosted for the very first time, while Kacey Musgraves served as the musician guest. In the cold open, newcomer James Austin Johnson debuted his version of President Joe Biden, as he battled four other democrats to try and pass an expensive infrastructure plan. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

newsbrig.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norm Macdonald
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Michael Che
Person
Colin Jost
Deadline

‘SNL’s Weekend Update Gives Norm Macdonald The Last Laugh

Tonight on Saturday Night Live, the Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che paid tribute to longtime cast member and Weekend Update anchor Norm Macdonald who died on September 14, following a private, nine-year battle with cancer, aged 61. “It is a bittersweet night for us tonight,” said Jost. “Norm is the reason I ever wanted to do Weekend Update, and so tonight, we thought we’d turn the last few jokes of Update over to Norm.” The broadcast then cut to several vintage clips of Macdonald at the Update desk, delivering some of his best one-liners. “At the White House this week, President Clinton officially came...
CELEBRITIES
dallassun.com

Owen Wilson roasts 'The View' as he makes his SNL hosting debut

Washington [US], October 3 (ANI): Actor Owen Wilson took the stage at 30 Rockefeller Plaza on Saturday for SNL's season 47 premiere serving for the first time as host, though he has previously appeared on the sketch comedy show. According to People magazine, in his monologue on the show, Wilson...
TV & VIDEOS
Hollywood Life

Kacey Musgraves Appears To Wear Just Her Guitar & Boots For Performance On ‘SNL’

Kacey Musgraves delivered an incredible performance on ‘SNL’ when she appeared as musical guest on Oct. 2!. Kacey Musgraves, 33, brought the house down with her performance on Saturday Night Live! The Texas native serenaded the audience with her recent song “justified,” for her first performance of the night! The singer’s rendition of the track was absolutely beautiful, but her look was also attention grabbing! The singer seemed like she was clad only in a pair of cowboy boots (fitting for a country singer), and her guitar for the thoughtful track!
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog The Bounty Hunter#Democrats#Parcheesirat#Nbcsnl
Popculture

'SNL': Dog the Bounty Hunter Impersonated by Pete Davidson in School Board Sketch

Saturday Night Live often pulls out all kinds of celebrity impressions, but the team pulled out one we were not expecting during the Owen-Wilson-hosted episode: Dog the Bounty Hunter. One of the night's sketches revolved around an unhinged group of speakers at a public school board meeting concerning COVID-19 protocols. In between speakers ranting about elephant hormones and critical race theory, Dog (played by Pete Davidson) makes an appearance. He continues the streak of unrelated rants by asking for help finding Brian Laundrie, the ex-boyfriend of Gabby Petito who is a person of interest in her murder.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘SNL’ Promo: Owen Wilson And Kenan Thompson Talk Big Burgers, Belly Slappin’ With Kacey Musgraves

It’s the start of a big new season this weekend for Saturday Night Live, its 47th, to be precise. And what could be bigger than bringing two Texans on board for the show? That’s what’s on deck for SNL, as witnessed in this week’s promo, as Golden, Texas native and musical guest Kacey Musgraves and Dallas-born host Owen Wilson teamed up with Kenan Thompson (an Atlanta outlier) to bring some down-home flavor to the show’s tout. When Musgraves noted to Wilson that she is a fellow Texan, Thompson asked, “Is everything really bigger in Texas? Like, are the burgers huge?” Depends on who’s making them, Wilson responded. “I make them about the size of my fist,” Musgraves said, holding up her closed hand. “I’m not going to your barbecue,” Thompson said, pointing for emphasis. In the second segment, Thompson requested that Musgraves perform for them. “I don’t have my guitar,” she said. “That’s all right, you can just slap our little bellies,” Wilson said. “I don’t think that’s gonna work,” Musgraves said. “Maybe not for you,” Thompson quipped, launching into a Bobby McFerrin take. Musgraves returns to SNL for her first trip back since 2018.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

SNL's Lauren Holt Breaks Silence on Departing Show

On Monday, the cast of Saturday Night Live saw a significant shake-up ahead of the debut of Season 47 in just a few weeks when it was announced that not only was long-time cast member Beck Bennett departing the series after eight seasons, but Lauren Holt was also departing. Holt had signed onto Saturday Night Live prior to Season 46 and is departing after just one season. Now, Holt is breaking her silence on leaving SNL.
TV & VIDEOS
Syracuse.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter joins Gabby Petito case; ‘SNL’ cast changes; more: Buzz

Dog the Bounty Hunter joins search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend. Duane Chapman, aka “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” has joined the search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend. E! reports the reality TV star was seen knocking on the door of Brian Laundrie’s parents in North Port, Florida, on Saturday. Laundrie has been named a person of interest in the case of Petito, who was found dead in Wyoming the previous weekend. “We have received an avalanche of tips on the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie,” Dog told E! News. “There is a remarkable amount of information being shared from neighbors, friends and people who may have very recently seen Brian. For those close to Brian, I’d like to restate our goal is to capture him alive. His best chance is if we bring him in. If family and friends want to help Brian, they will help us locate him so we can help end this peacefully.”
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Saturday Night Live’ Review: ‘SNL’ Returns with a Solid Premiere from First-Time Host Owen Wilson

This weekend, “Saturday Night Live” returned for its 47th season. With Beck Bennett (as well as one-and-done featured player Lauren Holt) out, Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman promoted to repertory players, and three new featured players (Sarah Sherman, Aristotle Athari, and James Austin Johnson, joining the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson), “SNL” is back with its largest cast ever. And it did so with “Loki” and “The French Dispatch” star Owen Wilson in both a metaphorical and literal (based on the “Cars 4” sketch) driver’s seat as host. Host: Owen Wilson As far as a return to Studio 8H goes, “SNL’s” decision...
NFL
Popculture

'SNL' Kacey Musgraves: What to Know About Premiere's Musical Guest

Saturday Night Live returns tonight Saturday, Oct. 2 for its 47th season. The premiere will feature special guests Owen Wilson, and country and pop singer and songwriter Kacey Musgraves. The performance will mark Musgraves' return to the live sketch comedy series since 2018. The upcoming season's cast consists of some...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy