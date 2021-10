Happy Halloween season, dear readers! Now that this year’s season of scares is officially upon us, it’s time once again for Daily Dead’s Annual Halloween Horrors TV Viewing Guide. Like we do every year, we want to make things easier on all you genre fans out there with our rundown of all the horror headed to the small screen starting today, September 27th, and continuing through Sunday, October 31st. We’ve put together a daily list of what you can expect to see on the regular broadcast channels and network cable, and we’ll be adding in all the horror hitting the premium channels once we officially get into the month of October.

