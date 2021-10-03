Pugh, Gardeck Active Sunday; Beachum, Justin Murray Out

The Arizona Cardinals will have one of their injured offensive linemen available for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams as Justin Pugh is active. He will presumably start at left guard.

Inactive for the second consecutive week is right tackle Kelvin Beachum, while guard/tackle Justin Murray is also inactive. Beachum suffered fractured ribs in the season opener against the Tennessee Titans. Pugh and Murray injured their back in the first half of last Sunday’s game in Jacksonville.

It is expected that Josh Jones will start at right tackle with Max Garcia at right guard. Other offensive linemen active aside from starting left tackle D.J. Humphries and center Rodney Hudson are guard Sean Harlow and guard/tackles Koda Martin and Eric Smith. Smith was elevated to the roster from the practice squad Saturday.

Also active and making his 2021 debut is outside linebacker and special-teams captain Dennis Gardeck, who was activated from reserve/injured, designated for return Saturday. Chris Banjo, elevated from the practice squad Saturday for the third time, is the team’s fourth safety and special-teams player.

The remaining inactives are quarterback Chris Streveler, wide receiver Andy Isabella, running back Eno Benjamin, cornerback Tay Gowan and linebacker Victor Dimukeje.

Isabella is inactive for the second consecutive game following the return of wide receiver Antoine Wesley from reserve/COVID-19. Benjamin was declared out on Friday because of a hamstring injury, but he has yet to be active for a game since being selected in the seventh round of the 2020 draft.

For the Rams, running back Darrell Henderson Jr., who did not play last Sunday because of an injury to his ribs, is active, as is wide receiver TuTu Atwell and linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo. Like Gardeck, Okoronkwo was activated from reserve/injured, designated for return Saturday. Atwell, also a kick returner, was declared questionable Friday because of an illness.