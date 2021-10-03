LIVE BLOG: Cardinals Face Rams in Undefeated Matchup

Welcome to AllCardinals live blog for the Cardinals-Rams Week 4 matchup! Here you'll find the latest news, analysis and updates during today's game below.

The Arizona Cardinals look to stay unbeaten on Sunday, but the task ahead is a great challenge.

Arizona faces the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif. The Cardinals have had recent struggles against the Rams and head coach Sean McVay, losing eight in a row.

But, this is a different year and a more mature Cardinals team, one that did not let setbacks lead to losses in each of the past two weeks.

Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m.

End of the Third Quarter! Cardinals lead 34-13

The Cardinals lead by three touchdowns, perhaps the most dominant the team has looked in quite some time. Great teams find ways to put exclamation points on their work, and we'll see if Arizona is able to do exactly that in the final quarter of play.

Third Quarter

0:32- Byron Murphy has returned to action, nearly intercepting Stafford but the ball was out of reach. Stafford finds an open Jefferson for a first down before Robert Woods draws a penalty and the quarter comes to a close. Rams moving the ball in Cardinals territory as the quarter comes to a close.

1:14- TD Cardinals! James Conner finds the end zone for his second touchdown of the day. He's now found the end zone four times in the past two games. Arizona now has scored 30+ points in each game this season and are in complete control of this game.

Cardinals 34

Rams 13

2:30- Williams with a 25-yard reception to put the Cardinals in first-and-goal. Arizona's ability to pick up big chunks at will has been the night and day difference thus far.

3:59- Cardinals take their first timeout of the half before a crucial third-down. Murray finds Green for the first down and the Cardinals keep the sticks moving.

James Conner has been a nice addition for the Cardinals, providing the ability to pick up tough yards on short-yardage scenarios, doing so again on this drive for Arizona.

6:28- Stafford misses a golden opportunity to hit a open Kupp for a likely touchdown. Ball falls to the feet of Kupp and Gay again comes on for another field goal try, which is missed from 46 yards out.

Cardinals retain possession at their own 36-yard line.

8:21- The Cardinals continue to struggle with stopping the run, as Henderson picks up another first down and has 83 yards on 12 carries. We've yet to see a lot of Michel following his fumble earlier.

9:37- Marco Wilson picks Stafford off for his third interception of the day... Before a flag for roughing the passer call on Isaiah Simmons wipes away the turnover. First down for LA near midfield.

Arizona's drive chart thus far, in chronological order:

Punt

TD

TD

TD

Punt

FG

FG

Cardinals have scored on their last 5/6 possessions.

10:15- Matt Prater nails the 55-yard field goal to extend Arizona's lead. Prater has been dynamite for the Cardinals all season.

Cardinals 27

Rams 13

12:27- Murray finds Hopkins down the seam for 18 yards and Arizona again find themselves in scoring position. Hopkins with his fourth catch on the day for 67 yards.

14:23- Edmonds picks up the quick first-down and the Cardinals continue to maintain their quick pace.

15:00- Cardinals take over on offense to begin the second half. We'll see what adjustments are made by each side for the final two quarters.

Halftime! Cardinals Lead 24-13

Analysis: The Cardinals offense looks as potent as ever, and going against a tough Rams defense gives the feeling Arizona can score at will, so long as they don't beat themselves. Kingsbury has done a good job of playing up-tempo and not allowing guys like Aaron Donald to sniff the ball on most plays, although Jalen Ramsey has passed both tests on DeAndre Hopkins thus far.

LA has found success running the ball, yet the Rams may feel inclined to air it out the rest of the way, especially if the Cardinals march down the field and score a touchdown on the opening drive of the third quarter.

It really feels as if the eight-game skid against the Rams ends today in Los Angeles, assuming the Cardinals play similar to their first half form.

1st Half Stats:

Kyler Murray: 17/24 for 186 yards and 2 TD. 34 yards rushing.

Matthew Stafford: 11/21 for 145 yards. 1 TD/1 INT.

Darrell Henderson: 9 attempts for 65 yards on the ground.

79 plays ran between the two teams for 493 combined yards on offense. Cardinals have 271 yards.

Rams have two turnovers, both leading to touchdowns by Arizona.

Second Quarter

0:07- Murray is unable to find any open receivers on either set of plays, sending the field goal unit out for an easy 23-yard attempt for Matt Prater.

Cardinals 24

Rams 13

0:17- Leonard Floyd finds Murray in the backfield for the sack, BUT, Floyd made contact with the helmet and the penalty gives AZ a first-down thanks to the roughing the passer penalty. 1st and Goal.

0:37- After James Conner picks up another first on the ground, the Cardinals burn their second timeout of the half. Ball inside the Rams' 10-yard line.

1:03- Murray scrambles and finds an open Rondale Moore, who beats the Rams defender to the sideline for the first-down after a third-and-long. Cardinals appear as if they'll get the final score here before halftime.

1:21- LA takes their first timeout of the first half. Rams looking to get the ball back and hopefully, in their sake, not let the Cardinals score a touchdown and receive the ball to begin the second half with no chance for rebuttal.

1:52- Murray picks up the first-down after being forced out of the pocket. James Conner with a nice block to ensure the sticks move for AZ.

2:00- Maxx Williams continues to be a safety valve for Murray, gathering his third reception for 32 yards, helping move the chains for the Cardinals as Arizona looks to close out the first half with another score before halftime.

3:22- After flaming out near the end zone, the Rams send out their field goal unit and Gay converts the 22-yard attempt. Great bend-but-don't-break defense by the Cardinals there.

Cardinals 21

Rams 13

4:28- Another Rams first-down via Tyler Higbee sees LA threatening to find the end zone for the second time today.

5:41- Cooper Kupp finally sees his number called on a big play! Stafford fits the ball through three defenders and the Rams are in business after a 35-yard gain.

6:52- DeAndre Hopkins nearly reels in a difficult catch on Jalen Ramsey, although he wasn't able to corral the ball in his favor. Cards punt after going three-and-out, giving the Rams great field position near midfield.

7:26- Rondale Moore fair-catches and the Cardinals take over at their own eleven-yard line.

7:38- Newly-signed Antonio Hamilton makes a nice play on the ball to force a Rams punt, however Hamilton is now down on the field after limping towards the sideline.

8:20- After a great pass break-up by safety Jalen Thompson, the Rams convert on third-and-ten by way of another Stafford/Jefferson connection.

Update: It's a rib injury for Murphy, who's now on the sideline for Arizona as the Rams take over following the kickoff. Official designation is questionable.

8:44- TD Cardinals! James Conner reaches the end zone by powering his way through on two consecutive plays. Conner scores from one yard out, and the XP by Prater is good. All 26 yards gained on that drive came through the ground.

Cardinals 21

Rams 10

9:36- Chase Edmonds makes a superb grab on a wheel route to the right side of the field, however the ball is bobbled and deemed incomplete. The Cardinals on 3rd-and-16 gain a first-down by way of a Kyler Murray scramble for 18-yards.

10:35- Budda Baker finds a vacant ball on the ground, and the Cardinals retain possession! Sony Michel has the ball stripped by Markus Golden and Arizona has a pristine chance to extend their lead at LA's 21-yard line

Kyler Murray is now 12/13 for 141 yards and 2 TD's. Looks like he and the rest of the Cardinals offense came to play.

10:44-TD CARDINALS! Maxx Williams with a tough catch in traffic down the seam, Murray floats the ball over the linebacker and under the safety. Phenomenal play by both to give the Cardinals the lead.

Cardinals 14

Rams 10

12:00- Rondale Moore has been involved early, at least running the ball. Cardinals displaying all the different ways to get the explosive rookie in space.

12:54- After a nice scramble drill, the Cardinals go up-tempo and pick up the first-down.

13:04- Cardinals take their first timeout of the half. Third-down incoming.

Also, Cardinals CB Byron Murphy in the locker room being evaluated for a potential back injury.

14:54- James Conner picks up the tough third-down on the first play of the quarter.

End of the First Quarter! Rams 10, Cardinals 7

Both quarterbacks with a passing touchdown in the first quarter. Six different receivers were targeted by Stafford in the first quarter, five by Murray.

Everything promises to be a shootout after the first fifteen minutes of play!

First Quarter

0:52- Murray and company retake the field and again look to regain the lead.

Arizona really needs to tighten their interior on the defensive line. Rams rushed for 52 yards on that scoring drive, mostly coming out of stretch plays that were brought back inside by Henderson.

0:52- TD RAMS! Stafford extends the play and directs the ball to Jefferson for the 14-yard touchdown. XP is good for LA.

Rams 10

Cardinals 7

2:30- After a couple first downs through the ground, the Rams find themselves deep into Cardinals territory once again via another Darrell Henderson rush.

Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense take over once again.

5:50- TOUCHDOWN CARDINALS! A.J. Green reels in a 41-yard touchdown on third-down. Not too much effort required from either Green or Murray on that play. Murray went 4/4 for 79 yards and 1 TD on that drive.

Cardinals 7

Rams 3

7:34- Two quick first-downs by the Cardinals and the chains are moving! Murray with a well-placed ball to DeAndre Hopkins for his first catch of the day.

8:57- INTERCEPTION BY BYRON MURPHY! Matthew Stafford tries the deep ball to DeSean Jackson and Murphy undercuts the deep ball to gather his third interception in two games. Cardinals will take over at their own 13-yard line,

10:39- Murray is sacked by Leonard Floyd after nobody was available down-field on third-down. Murray already forced to move around on the first drive, which resulted in a three-and-out. Rams ball.

11:18- Kyler Murray and company take the field for the first time today after the touchback.

11:22- Matt Gay's 42-yard field goal attempt is good, and we have our first score of the game!

Rams 3

Cardinals 0

12:28- Stafford with another open receiver, this time to Robert Woods who advances the ball to the 28-yard line.

14:30-Big catch by Van Jefferson to move the chains for LA and put the ball in Cardinals territory.

15:00- Prater's kickoff goes through the end zone and the Rams take over at their own 25-yard line

Here we go! Cardinals win the toss and defer. The Rams will get the ball to begin the game.

Pregame

It's a good time to be a gamer in LA!

Per AllCardinals' Alex Weiner, Justin Pugh is warming up with the first team at left guard. Max Garcia is playing at right guard and Josh Jones at right tackle.

Inactives:

Not having Beachum (ribs) or Murray (back) will test the Cardinals offensive line depth, but having left guard Justin Pugh will provide a boost. He injured his back last week and missed two days of practice before returning in full on Friday.

Rams (from team website):

QB Bryce Perkins

S JuJu Hughes

OLB Jamir Jones

OLB Chris Garrett

OL Alaric Jackson

TE Brycen Hopkins

DL Bobby Brown III

