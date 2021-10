Tomorrow is International Newspaper Carrier Day. If you are reading this column in a printed newspaper, you have a carrier to thank, in part, for getting it delivered to you. The job newspaper carriers do has changed much over the course of my lifetime. Decades ago, when newspapers were published in the afternoon, our carriers were primarily young kids. They would hop on bikes or walk the neighborhood with full wagons, delivering the newspaper after school and collecting payments from subscribers. They knew their customers because they saw and talked to many of them when they were delivering each day.

