Edmonton Oilers forward Josh Archibald out indefinitely after myocarditis diagnosis
Edmonton Oilers forward Josh Archibald has been diagnosed with myocarditis and is out indefinitely. Head coach Dave Tippett confirmed the news Sunday afternoon. “Here’s where we are with Arch. He’s had a lot of tests. Back half of quarantine he wasn’t feeling right after skating,” Tippett said via Sportsnet’s Gene Principe. “Tests showed he had Covid. He tested for the antibodies. He’s got myocarditis and is out indefinitely.”oilersnation.com
