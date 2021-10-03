2021 Cognizant Founders Cup field: Players, rankings

What if you had an amazing opportunity to watch world-class athletes and introduce your kids to some inspiring role models? Luckily, you will when the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Cognizant Founders Cup comes to Mountain Ridge Country Club in West Caldwell from October 6-10. During this weeklong golf tournament, 132 players (including the world’s #1 ranked women’s golfer!) will compete for a $3 million purse and pay tribute to the 13 founding members of the LPGA. And besides watching the competition, there are tons of fun and family-friendly events and activities to keep children of all ages excited and engaged throughout the tournament. Read on for more about the tournament, the activities, and our chat with LPGA’s Stacy Lewis, 2013 Founders Cup champion, on what it’s like to be the mom of a toddler on tour.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 8 DAYS AGO