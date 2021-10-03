CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

2021 Cognizant Founders Cup field: Players, rankings

By Golf News Net
thegolfnewsnet.com
 6 days ago

The 2021 Cognizant Founders Cup field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Mountain Ridge Country Club in West Caldwell, N.J. The Cognizant Founders Cup field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Sei Young...

thegolfnewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

Tony! Rory? All 24 Ryder Cup players ranked by their Friday performances

On Day 1 of the Ryder Cup, every golfer on each team got in on the action. But not all of them played equally. Here’s a ranking of all 24 performances. An indifferent approach shot on his first swing of the morning (he missed the green with a half-wedge) was a sign of things to come for the Northern Irish star, whose subpar play continued in a losing effort in the afternoon. It all added up to the first two-loss day of Rory’s Ryder Cup career.
GOLF
WPXI Pittsburgh

Jin Young Ko leads LPGA Tour’s foggy Founders Cup

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. — (AP) — Jin Young Ko had a three-stroke lead with four holes left Friday when second-round play in the LPGA Tour's Cognizant Founders Cup was suspended because of darkness. Play was delayed 2 1/2 hours at the start because of fog, the second straight day that...
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final pro-am leaderboard, winners

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 03: Winners of the team competition amateur Maeve Danaher and playing partner Michael Hoey of Northern Ireland pose for a photograph with their trophys on the Swilcan Bridge during Day Four of The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at The Old Course on October 03, 2021 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
SAINT ANDREWS, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christina Kim#Inbee Park#Alison Lee#Mirim Lee#The Lpga Tour#Green Jaye Marie#Mina Harigae#Nasa
thegolfnewsnet.com

Celine Boutier comes from behind to win ShopRite LPGA Classic

GALLOWAY, N.J.—Celine Boutier was an afterthought entering the final round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic. At the start of the day all eyes were on the duo tied at the top—Jin Young Ko and Inbee Park. While Ko and Park battled it out behind her, Boutier quickly entered the conversation...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
thegolfnewsnet.com

2021 Shriners Children’s Open one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks. We begin with the 2021 Shriners Children's...
GOLF
njmom.com

Enjoy A Family-Friendly Day At The LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup

What if you had an amazing opportunity to watch world-class athletes and introduce your kids to some inspiring role models? Luckily, you will when the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Cognizant Founders Cup comes to Mountain Ridge Country Club in West Caldwell from October 6-10. During this weeklong golf tournament, 132 players (including the world’s #1 ranked women’s golfer!) will compete for a $3 million purse and pay tribute to the 13 founding members of the LPGA. And besides watching the competition, there are tons of fun and family-friendly events and activities to keep children of all ages excited and engaged throughout the tournament. Read on for more about the tournament, the activities, and our chat with LPGA’s Stacy Lewis, 2013 Founders Cup champion, on what it’s like to be the mom of a toddler on tour.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thegolfnewsnet.com

2021 Acciona Open de Espana betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Acciona Open de Espana betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in Madrid, Spain. The European Tour betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes in at 2.15-to-1 (+215) betting odds. Bernd Wiesberger is at 16-to-1. Calum...
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

Brooks Koepka to face Bryson DeChambeau in ‘The Match’

Golf - The 2020 Ryder Cup - Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S. - September 23, 2021 Team USA's Brooks Koepka and Team USA's Bryson DeChambeau during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst. The PGA Tour announced Tuesday that Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka would face off in the latest iteration of...
GOLF
LPGA

Past Champion Park Primed For Promising Week at Cognizant Founders Cup

New Jersey has a comfortable feel for 2018 Cognizant Founders Cup champion Inbee Park and a T2 finish just down the Garden State Parkway at the ShopRite LPGA Classic last week is further boosting her confidence. With the tournament in a new state, at a new venue and boasting a new sponsor in Cognizant, things definitely look and feel different since the Queen last hoisted the trophy. Nevertheless, the Korean is looking forward to teeing it up this week at Mountain Ridge Country Club.
GOLF
Golf Channel

After lesson with legend, Brooke Henderson in contention again at Founders Cup

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. – Buoyed by a lesson and blessing from 94-year-old Shirley Spork, Brooke Henderson is in contention for the second consecutive week on the LPGA. Spork, one of the LPGA’s 13 original members, is also the founder of the organization's Teaching and Club Professional division. Spork is a lifelong instructor, who connected with Henderson on the practice putting green at the Cognizant Founders Cup on Thursday.
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
wmleader.com

NJ goes major league with Founders Cup

It’s not a women’s major championship by title, but this week’s Cognizant Founders Cup at Mountain Ridge Country Club in West Caldwell, N.J., will have a major feel to it. Firstly, nine of the top 10 players in the world rankings are in the field, including world No. 1 Nelly...
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
Derrick

Ko has early lead at Founders Cup, 11 straight rounds in 60s

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. (AP) — Jin Young Ko put a tough loss behind her quickly and ran off six birdies over a seven-hole stretch on the back nine for an 8-under 63 on Thursday to build an early three-shot lead in the Cognizant Founders Cup. It was her 11th consecutive...
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

2021 Shriners Children’s Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 Shriners Children's Open purse is set for $7 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,260,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart. The Shriners Children's Open field is headed by Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Will Zalatoris and more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thegolfnewsnet.com

LPGA Tour cancels 2021 Toto Japan Classic; will not be replaced on the schedule

The 2021 LPGA Tour schedule will be an event shorter, as the 2021 Toto Japan Classic has been canceled. The LPGA announced the cancelation, forced by travel restrictions and health concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was scheduled for Nov. 4-7 at Seta Golf Course in Shiga Prefecture in Japan.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy