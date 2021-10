Do you love Alaskan Bush People? Do you have an account on the popular social media platform Tik Tok? If you answered yes to both of those questions, then you’re in luck. The newest season of Alaskan Bush People is among us. The fan-favorite Discovery Channel show made its return for season 13 last Sunday. And while that has left fans in a frenzy of excitement, the latest news from Rain Brown has them more excited than ever. That news, of course, is that the news that the 18-year-old star will be the latest celebrity to join the social media app, Tik Tok. For those who don’t know, the app has been super popular among young people who use it to express themselves through singing, dancing, lip-syncing, and comedy.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO