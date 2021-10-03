Toxic waste from fertilizer giant moving to new stacks

As Charlotte and DeSoto counties debate bans on the phosphate industry, fertilizer giant Mosaic Co. is planning new waste stacks upstream in Polk County. Mosaic received permits from the state Department of Environmental Protection in May to re-activate a defunct phosphogypsum waste stack in Bartow. This inactive stack is about two miles from the current active stack that sprang a stubborn leak back in 2019. These stacks are near the headwaters of the Peace River, which supplies most of the drinking water for Charlotte County.