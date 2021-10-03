CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ken Aymong, One of 'SNL's' Longest-Serving Producers, Is Retiring

By Brian Steinberg
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKen Aymong, a key producer at NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” who has helped maintain the business of the venerable late-night program for more than three decades, is stepping down from his post. The cast nodded to Aymong’s departure early Sunday morning during the final minutes of the first episode of...

