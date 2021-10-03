CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon Football: Is it time for a QB change after Stanford loss?

By Connor Muldowney
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are officially five games into the Anthony Brown era of Oregon football and it’s fair to say that the senior grad transfer quarterback has earned mixed reviews. Brown is 4-1 on the year as the starting quarterback with 950 yards, six touchdowns, and an interception. He’s completing just over 56 percent of his passes and he’s also rushed for 198 yards and four touchdowns. He hasn’t been the only issue on offense, but it feels like he may be holding the Ducks back a little with his accuracy issues and inability to win games with his arm.

One Hermit
6d ago

BROWN IS HERE TO PAD HIS POCKETBOOK WITH THE PRO'S.. Time to qualify the youngsters and develop that TEAM SPIRIT, the" WE " ATTITUDE. The ME attitude of Brown is enough to kill a program. Build with the incoming QBs, there is plenty of talent there, willing to learn.

