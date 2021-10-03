Oregon Football: Is it time for a QB change after Stanford loss?

We are officially five games into the Anthony Brown era of Oregon football and it’s fair to say that the senior grad transfer quarterback has earned mixed reviews. Brown is 4-1 on the year as the starting quarterback with 950 yards, six touchdowns, and an interception. He’s completing just over 56 percent of his passes and he’s also rushed for 198 yards and four touchdowns. He hasn’t been the only issue on offense, but it feels like he may be holding the Ducks back a little with his accuracy issues and inability to win games with his arm.