Luminosity Entertainment, Gulfstream Pictures Snag Worldwide Rights to Abner Benaim's 'Plaza Catedral' (EXCLUSIVE)

By Anna Marie de la Fuente
Middletown Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElie Samaha’s Luminosity Entertainment and Mike Karz’s Gulfstream Pictures have snagged the worldwide rights to Abner Benaim’s dramatic thriller, “Plaza Catedral.”. The deal, forged by Luminosity partner and co-president Daniel Diamond and Karz, closed just ahead of the film’s world premiere at the Guadalajara Int’l Film Festival (FICG) on Oct. 3. “Plaza Catedral” is in competition at FICG’s main category, the Mezcal Awards.

wiltonbulletin.com

Sony Pictures TV Developing Afro-Latino Thriller 'Sanyu' with 'Memoria' Producer Diana Bustamante (EXCLUSIVE)

In a move aimed at addressing the paucity of Afro-Latino content, Sony Pictures TV (SPT) Latin America has announced a TV series project in development with Colombian producer-director Diana Bustamante, who most recently produced Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s “Memoria,” starring Tilda Swinton, winner of the Cannes Jury Prize this year.
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix’s International Film Boss David Kosse on the Streamer’s Post-Pandemic Strategy (EXCLUSIVE)

David Kosse, vice president of international film at Netflix, got something of a raw deal. The London-based executive joined the streaming giant in March 2019, after a three-year stint as president of STX’s global operation, and set out to build the service’s international film offerings in Europe, Middle East and Africa “from ground zero.” But just as he was assembling his first slate — an extensive optioning and greenlighting process that invariably takes about a year — the pandemic hit. “All these movies that went into production during the pandemic are now getting launched in the late-stage pandemic,” says Kosse in an...
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

APC Scoops Rights to Finnish Thriller Series 'A Good Family' (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based APC (About Premium Content) has acquired world sales rights on the six-part Finnish thriller “A Good Family,” currently filming in Estonia before moving back to Finland. The high-end drama about love, marriage and parenthood is based on Finnish author and screenwriter Petri Karra’s 2019 novel “The Dark Light” (“Musta...
TV & VIDEOS
Laredo Morning Times

Distrib Films Acquires U.S. Rights to 'Josep,' Sisters,' 'Tokyo Shaking' (EXCLUSIVE)

Distrib Films has acquired U.S. rights to a flurry of high-profile foreign-language films, including the Cesar Award-winning animated feature “Josep,” the Isabelle Adjani starrer “Sisters,” and “Tokyo Shaking” with Karin Viard. Directed by Yamina Benguigui, “Sisters” stars Adjani, Maiwenn and Rachida Brakni as siblings who tear each other apart when...
MOVIES
Person
Elie Samaha
Person
Ilse Salas
Person
Manolo Cardona
Laredo Morning Times

Well Go USA Buys North American Rights to Russian Thriller 'Row 19' (EXCLUSIVE)

Well Go USA has nabbed North American rights to “Row 19,” a thriller from director Alexander Babaev, which is being sold by Central Partnership. The film centers on a young female doctor and her 6-year-old daughter, who board an overnight flight in a violent storm. When passengers on the half-empty plane inexplicably begin to die, the woman’s grip on reality weakens and she is forced to relive her worst childhood nightmare. The film, which is slated for release in Russian cinemas on Nov. 11, has also sold to Latin America (BF Distribution), South Korea (Cinema Black), Italy (Minerva Pictures), and the Middle East (Phars Filmco Motion Pictures).
MOVIES
SFGate

Chile's '(Im)patient' Bows Trailer As It World Premieres at Busan (EXCLUSIVE)

Chilean Constanza Fernández’s sophomore pic “(Im)patient” (“El Pa(de)ciente”) is celebrating its world premiere at the Busan Intl. Film Festival in South Korea on Oct. 9 although Fernandez has mixed feelings about it. “Korea’s Covid restrictions continue to be super restrictive so I can’t attend it,” Fernandez told Variety, adding “I...
WORLD
Variety

Pandemic Horror Anthology ‘’Isolation’ Acquired by Gravitas Ventures and Kamikaze Dogfight (EXCLUSIVE)

Gravitas Ventures and Kamikaze Dogfight have acquired the U.S. and Canadian rights for Nathan Crooker’s film “Isolation.” The feature-length anthology connects nine stories of people from all over the world confronting their darkest fears during the pandemic. Crooker, who produces the film, tasked 11 filmmakers with creating their stories using only the production equipment and resources they had with them when they entered quarantine. They were also barred from using Zoom or other video conferencing services. “Isolation” premiered at FrightFest UK 2021 and will have its North American premiere on Oct. 15th at Screamfest LA, followed by a release on VOD...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Gregory’ Producer Imagissime Delivers True Crime, Human Interest Documentaries With French Touch (EXCLUSIVE)

Elodie Polo-Ackermann, who runs the Mediawan-owned Paris-based banner Imagissime, has become one of Europe’s key documentary producers since delivering “Who Killed Little Gregory?,” a different kind of true crime series which marked Netflix’s first documentary original in France. “Who Killed Little Gregory?” was directed by Gilles Marchand, a critically acclaimed screenwriter and director whose credits include the Cannes title “Who Killed Bambi?” and “L’autre monde.” With his cinematic approach to the genre, Marchand was able to cast a new light on the infamous cold case revolving around the mysterious murder of 4-year old Grégory Villemin in 1984. The company recently launched...
TV SERIES
Screendaily

Mister Smith Entertainment boards US political thriller ‘Lilly’ (exclusive)

UK sales outfit Mister Smith Entertainment has boarded worldwide sales on Rachel Feldman’s Lilly, set to star Patricia Clarkson. Shooting will begin this month in the US state of Georgia on the film which is based on the real-life Lilly Ledbetter, a family woman from a small Alabama town who fought for equal pay for equal work in the American courts. Her activism led to the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Restoration Act of 2009, the first piece of legislation signed by President Obama.
GEORGIA STATE
