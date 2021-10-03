CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luminosity Entertainment, Gulfstream Pictures Snag Worldwide Rights to Abner Benaim's 'Plaza Catedral' (EXCLUSIVE)

By Anna Marie de la Fuente
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElie Samaha’s Luminosity Entertainment and Mike Karz’s Gulfstream Pictures have snagged the worldwide rights to Abner Benaim’s dramatic thriller, “Plaza Catedral.”. The deal, forged by Luminosity partner and co-president Daniel Diamond and Karz, closed just ahead of the film’s world premiere at the Guadalajara Int’l Film Festival (FICG) on Oct. 3. “Plaza Catedral” is in competition at FICG’s main category, the Mezcal Awards.

SFGate

Brillante Mendoza's 'Gensan Punch' Set as HBO Original Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

“Gensan Punch,” the upcoming film by celebrated Filipino director Brillante Mendoza (“Kinatay,” “Ma’ Rosa,” “Alpha: The Right To Kill”), has been set as an HBO Asia Original movie. It will become available on regional streaming service HBO Go in the next few months. Ahead of that, the film will have...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix’s International Film Boss David Kosse on the Streamer’s Post-Pandemic Strategy (EXCLUSIVE)

David Kosse, vice president of international film at Netflix, got something of a raw deal. The London-based executive joined the streaming giant in March 2019, after a three-year stint as president of STX’s global operation, and set out to build the service’s international film offerings in Europe, Middle East and Africa “from ground zero.” But just as he was assembling his first slate — an extensive optioning and greenlighting process that invariably takes about a year — the pandemic hit. “All these movies that went into production during the pandemic are now getting launched in the late-stage pandemic,” says Kosse in an...
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Sony Pictures TV Developing Afro-Latino Thriller 'Sanyu' with 'Memoria' Producer Diana Bustamante (EXCLUSIVE)

In a move aimed at addressing the paucity of Afro-Latino content, Sony Pictures TV (SPT) Latin America has announced a TV series project in development with Colombian producer-director Diana Bustamante, who most recently produced Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s “Memoria,” starring Tilda Swinton, winner of the Cannes Jury Prize this year.
TV SERIES
SFGate

WME Signs Pixel Vault (EXCLUSIVE)

WME has signed Pixel Vault, an IP business dedicated to drive value to NFTs. The agency will grow Pixel Vault’s catalog of IP beyond its established NFT business into other areas including film, television, podcasting and gaming. This signing observes the recent trend of crossing NFT companies into mediums of...
BUSINESS
Laredo Morning Times

APC Scoops Rights to Finnish Thriller Series 'A Good Family' (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based APC (About Premium Content) has acquired world sales rights on the six-part Finnish thriller “A Good Family,” currently filming in Estonia before moving back to Finland. The high-end drama about love, marriage and parenthood is based on Finnish author and screenwriter Petri Karra’s 2019 novel “The Dark Light” (“Musta...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Breaking Down Shang-Chi's Massive Bus Fight With Luma Pictures (Exclusive)

From the moment the first teaser was released for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel Studios teased the film's high-flying action. In fact, one of the biggest action pieces of the whole film takes place on a runaway transit bus in a sequence that'd make Speed blush. The moment was so big, it was one of the most-seen scenes throughout the film's entire marketing cycle. The visual effects team behind the moment was made up of dozens of VFX artists from Luma Pictures, some of whom we recently caught up with the break the massive moment down.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Distrib Films Acquires U.S. Rights to 'Josep,' Sisters,' 'Tokyo Shaking' (EXCLUSIVE)

Distrib Films has acquired U.S. rights to a flurry of high-profile foreign-language films, including the Cesar Award-winning animated feature “Josep,” the Isabelle Adjani starrer “Sisters,” and “Tokyo Shaking” with Karin Viard. Directed by Yamina Benguigui, “Sisters” stars Adjani, Maiwenn and Rachida Brakni as siblings who tear each other apart when...
MOVIES
SFGate

Well Go USA Buys North American Rights to Russian Thriller 'Row 19' (EXCLUSIVE)

Well Go USA has nabbed North American rights to “Row 19,” a thriller from director Alexander Babaev, which is being sold by Central Partnership. The film centers on a young female doctor and her 6-year-old daughter, who board an overnight flight in a violent storm. When passengers on the half-empty plane inexplicably begin to die, the woman’s grip on reality weakens and she is forced to relive her worst childhood nightmare. The film, which is slated for release in Russian cinemas on Nov. 11, has also sold to Latin America (BF Distribution), South Korea (Cinema Black), Italy (Minerva Pictures), and the Middle East (Phars Filmco Motion Pictures).
MOVIES
GreenwichTime

1212 Entertainment, Anonymous Content Team to Adapt Ursula K. Le Guin's 'The Dispossessed' as TV Series (EXCLUSIVE)

1212 Entertainment and Anonymous Content are teaming to adapt the Ursula K. Le Guin novel “The Dispossessed” into a limited series, Variety has learned exclusively. The book was originally published in 1974 and won both the Hugo and Nebula Awards upon its debut. It tells the story of the twin planets of Anarres and Urras, which remain divided by centuries of fear and distrust. The utopian colony on Anarres has long been isolated from its mother planet Urras, a civilization of warring nations, great poverty, and immense wealth. On Anarres, a brilliant physicist has developed a theory that overcomes the limitations of time and distance, altering the understanding of space itself. This theory has the potential to radically change these two worlds and their place in the wider universe, but in order to prove it, he must travel to Urras and attempt to tear down the walls that have kept the two civilizations apart for generations.
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

Protagonist Pictures Reps Boxing Docu-Series 'The Kings' at Mipcom (EXCLUSIVE)

The mini-series follows four boxers — ‘Sugar’ Ray Leonard, Roberto ‘Hands of Stone’ Durán, Thomas ‘The Hitman’ Hearns and ‘Marvelous’ Marvin Hagler — as they jostle to take the throne following boxing legend Muhammed Ali’s retirement in 1981. More from Variety. DR Sales Tempts World Buyers with 'Carmen Curlers' Series...
TV & VIDEOS
Laredo Morning Times

Federation Entertainment Shareholder Serge Hayat Boards European Literary Streamer Rocambole (EXCLUSIVE)

French media entrepreneur Serge Hayat, a shareholder in Federation Entertainment and Echo Studio, has boarded Rocambole, a subscription-based European literary streaming platform boasting serialized original novels. The service, whose layout looks similar to Netflix, launched in June 2020 and already showcases more than 200 titles across different genres, written by...
BUSINESS
Screendaily

Mister Smith Entertainment boards US political thriller ‘Lilly’ (exclusive)

UK sales outfit Mister Smith Entertainment has boarded worldwide sales on Rachel Feldman’s Lilly, set to star Patricia Clarkson. Shooting will begin this month in the US state of Georgia on the film which is based on the real-life Lilly Ledbetter, a family woman from a small Alabama town who fought for equal pay for equal work in the American courts. Her activism led to the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Restoration Act of 2009, the first piece of legislation signed by President Obama.
GEORGIA STATE
Variety

Pandemic Horror Anthology ‘’Isolation’ Acquired by Gravitas Ventures and Kamikaze Dogfight (EXCLUSIVE)

Gravitas Ventures and Kamikaze Dogfight have acquired the U.S. and Canadian rights for Nathan Crooker’s film “Isolation.” The feature-length anthology connects nine stories of people from all over the world confronting their darkest fears during the pandemic. Crooker, who produces the film, tasked 11 filmmakers with creating their stories using only the production equipment and resources they had with them when they entered quarantine. They were also barred from using Zoom or other video conferencing services. “Isolation” premiered at FrightFest UK 2021 and will have its North American premiere on Oct. 15th at Screamfest LA, followed by a release on VOD...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Nash Bridges’ Revival TV Movie With Don Johnson & Cheech Marin Gets Premiere Date On USA & Key Art

USA Network’s two-hour film Nash Bridges has been given a Thanksgiving weekend premiere date. It wll debut on Saturday, Nov. 27. The movie brings back original cast members Don Johnson and Cheech Marin as elite investigators for the San Francisco Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit. The film is part of USA’s modified programming strategy that focuses on event scripted programming. If the movie does well, it could launch a Nash Bridges series revival. In addition to Johnson and Marin, the film brings back original Nash Bridges cast member Jeff Perry. They are joined in the cast by new additions Joe Dinicol, Diarra Kilpatrick, Angela Ko, Paul James, Alexia Garcia and Bonnie Sommerville. Produced by Village Roadshow Television, which also controls rights to the original series created by Carlton Cuse, the film was written by Bill Chais and directed by Greg Beeman. Johnson, Chais and Beeman executive produce alongside Cuse, who was not creatively involved in the film. Nash Bridges originally ran for six seasons (1996-2001) on CBS.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Deadline

Theater-Film Hybrid ‘Famous’ Getting U.S. Release In Kandoo Films Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Kandoo Films has acquired worldwide rights to Famous, a drama from writer-director Michael Leoni that melds elements of live theater and film to shine a light on the impact of abuse in the entertainment industry. The indie distributor will release the pic in 10 U.S. theaters to start December 10 day-and-date with digital platforms. Chris Kattan, Brooke Butler, CJ Valleroy and Josh Pafchek lead the ensemble cast of the film, which centers on A-list celebrity Jason Mast (Pafchek), who driven by a devastating need to expose the truth pushes the boundaries of friendship to reveal the true cost of fame....
MOVIES

