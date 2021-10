When Lane Kiffin swings and misses, he swings and misses in spectacular, sometimes even catastrophic fashion. When he connects, though, it's pure football bliss. On Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Kiffin swung for the fences during a pregame interview with CBS, and, at the time, there was still potential to connect and knock it out of the park. Had he beaten his former boss Nick Saban outright or even kept the game close, this "getcha popcorn ready" mic drop to CBS' Jamie Erdahl would have gone down as one of the greatest quotes in college football history:

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO