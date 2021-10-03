CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

N. Korea blasts U.N. Security Council for convening meeting on its missile launches

By Yonhap News Agency
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qerwc_0cFxJ2F300
North Korea test fires a newly developed anti-aircraft missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea on Thursday. Photo by EPA-EFE/North Korean Central News Agency

SEOUL, Oct. 3 -- North Korea blasted the U.N. Security Council (UNSC) on Sunday for convening a meeting on its recent missile launches, calling it "a manifestation of double-dealing standard."

Jo Chol-su, director of the international organization department at the North's foreign ministry, made the remark in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), stressing that the missile tests were for "self-defense" purposes.

The statement came after the Security Council convened a meeting on Friday to discuss Pyongyang's latest weapons tests, including the test-firings of what the North claimed was "an advanced anti-aircraft missile" and a "hypersonic missile."

Last month, the North also fired two short-range ballistic missiles from a train and launched a long-range cruise missile.

"The UNSC ... put on the table the issue pertaining to the DPRK's exercise of sovereignty. This means an open ignorance of and wanton encroachment on the sovereignty of the DPRK and a serious intolerable provocation against it," Jo said, referring to the North by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Jo accused the Security Council of "keeping mum" about the joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea while finding fault with the North for its "normal and planned self-defensive measures."

"This is a denial of impartiality, objectivity and equilibrium, lifelines of the UN activities, and an evident manifestation of double-dealing standard," he said.

The official added that the communist state has "never acknowledged the partial and illegal U.N. 'resolution' that seriously encroaches upon the right to existence and development of sovereign states."

"I express strong concerns over the fact that the UNSC amused itself with the dangerous 'time-bomb' this time," he said, adding that the weapons tests have never posed any threats or harm to the security of the neighboring countries.

On Friday, the UNSC convened a closed-door meeting at the request of the U.S., Britain and France but reportedly did not reach an agreement for a joint statement due to the opposition from China and Russia.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#U N Security Council#North Korea#Ballistic Missile#The U N Security Council#The Security Council Of#Unsc
Washington Post

Should South Korea build its own nuclear bomb?

The alliance between the United States and South Korea seems as if it should be stronger than ever. America is finally shifting its strategic attention to Asia, aided by the end of its “forever war” in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, the growing North Korean nuclear threat should be energizing shared U.S. and South Korean interests in denuclearization and deterrence. At a glance, the bonds that lock Seoul and Washington together appear solid.
WORLD
UPI News

Black Sea poses a contradiction for NATO

CONSTANTA, Romania, Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Last weekend was spent aboard the Romanian Navy's Danube going cruise ship engaging in a European-American Security Dialogue. The focus was the Black Sea and its vital geostrategic importance to Russia, NATO and Europe. However, the Black Sea poses a fundamental contradiction for NATO.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
Military.com

N. Korea Accuses U.N. of Double Standards Over Missiles

North Korea said on Sunday the United Nations Security Council applied double standards over military activities among U.N. member states, state media KCNA said, amid international criticism over its recent missile tests. Edward Baran reports.
MILITARY
The Independent

Is Kim Yo-jong the most powerful woman in North Korea?

When the South Korean president, Moon Jae-in, called for an end to the war on the Korea peninsula recently, the initial response was a rebuff from North Korea’s vice foreign minister. This has been the standard response from Pyongyang whenever the idea has been raised of turning the 1953 armistice between the two warring Koreas into an actual peace treaty.
WORLD
The Associated Press

North Korea threatens top UN body after emergency meeting

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has warned the U.N. Security Council against criticizing the isolated country’s missile program, in a statement Sunday that included unspecified threats against the international body. During an emergency closed-door meeting of the top U.N. body Friday, France circulated a proposed statement that expresses...
WORLD
realcleardefense.com

Russia and China are Already Winning the Nuclear Arms Race

Nuclear buildups, electromagnetic pulse weapons, and cyberattacks from Beijing and Moscow put the U.S. homeland at risk like never before. The United States has experienced a nearly unbroken string of catastrophic intelligence failures in the last eighty years. The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor caught America by surprise in 1941, only to be followed by North Korea’s invasion of South Korea and China’s intervention in the Korean War a decade later. More recently, American intelligence failed to predict or warn U.S. policymakers about the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, or the recent outbreak of the deadly global coronavirus pandemic, which has taken the lives of over 700,000 Americans and millions of more people around the world. It seems possible that the U.S. intelligence community will fail to predict—let alone provide advance warning of—an existential nuclear, cyber, or electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack upon the U.S. homeland from America’s adversaries.
MILITARY
Fox News

White House says Biden's proposals to North Korea ignored by Kim as regime continues missile tests

President Biden’s proposals to North Korea have been ignored by dictator Kim Jong Un as his regime continues its barrage of missile tests, the White House revealed. White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked for the administration's reaction to North Korea's second missile test in a week, as well as reports that the country is moving to reopen direct communication with South Korea during Friday’s daily news conference.
POTUS
Reuters

Turkey's Russian air defence systems and U.S. response

(Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan this week flagged potential further cooperation with Russia on defence industry projects including fighter jets and submarines even as the United States warned it could respond with more sanctions. Turkey received the first deliveries of the S-400 surface-to-air systems in July 2019, prompting Washington...
MILITARY
WTAJ

N Korea says it fired anti-aircraft missile, 4th recent test

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Friday it test-fired a new anti-aircraft missile, the fourth weapons launch in recent weeks that experts say is part of a strategy to win relief from sanctions and other concessions. South Korea, Japan and the United States typically publicly confirm North Korean ballistic missile launches, which are […]
MILITARY
Telegraph

North Korea could not have tested a hypersonic missile without help

If North Korea is to be believed, its new 'hypersonic missile' could allow Kim Jong-un to fire a nuclear warhead at five times the speed of sound, under the line of sight of conventional radars - reducing impact warning times to mere minutes. But how would an isolated pariah, strangled...
MILITARY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
192K+
Followers
41K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy