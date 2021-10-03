'Shark Tank' Reveals Historic First After 12 Seasons

Inventing is a tough gig. You’re trying desperately to take something that has never existed before and give it new life. It’s a process that takes plenty of time and resources, and Shark Tank looks to help out with that. Instead of trying to create an item and then bring it to market, a process that could take years and ultimately fail, inventors will have some serious professional help in their corner. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

1 DAY AGO