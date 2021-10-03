CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Shark Tank' Reveals Historic First After 12 Seasons

Cover picture for the articleWhen Shark Tank Season 13 debuts on ABC Friday, the show will celebrate a historic first that took way too long to achieve. Emma Grede, who co-founded the Good American fashion brand with Khloe Kardashian, will be the first Black woman to serve as a guest Shark. Grede is also a founding partner of SKIMS, the fashion brand co-founded by Kim Kardashian West. Grede and Kardashian established Good American in 2016, and recently made headlines with a racy "Find the One" campaign that feature Kardashian topless while showing off the brand's new jeans.

