Putnam County, TN

Flood Advisory issued for Putnam by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-03 15:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Putnam FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTH CENTRAL PUTNAM COUNTY At 234 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated the heavy rain due to thunderstorms is moving out of the area. Minor flooding is ongoing and is expected to tapper off and end. Some locations that will experience flooding include Cummins Falls State Park...Cookeville and Baxter.

