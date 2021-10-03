Five losers in Auburn's win over LSU

No, Auburn didn’t lose. No individual effort from a player lost, either. I’m not that low.

However, a lot of things and people lost outside of Auburn following the conclusion of this game. Including ESPN College Gameday pickers, who all chose LSU to win. Please, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, never pick Auburn to win another game ever again.

Auburn has things that they need to work on, sure. Pass blocking is one. Bo Nix can’t evade pressure forever, and he won’t do it against Georgia. The passing game needs to continue to evolve. Defensively, Auburn needs to start making adjustments before the second half starts. Good for Auburn making some major changes and winning the second half against LSU, but if those changes could potentially come earlier this weekend, it could be clutch for the Tigers. Overall however, Auburn did what they needed to do to win.

With that being said, here are five “losers” from Auburn’s win over LSU.

Ed Orgeron

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LSU fans seem to be disgruntled with Orgeron after losing what was a winnable game. The Bayou Bengals had a 13-0 lead early and 19-10 lead in the fourth quarter. A daunting SEC schedule ahead does not bode well for Coach O.

Georgia's gameplan

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

How do you gameplan for this Auburn team? If the defensive adjustments for Auburn are here to stay, the Tigers could make things interesting this weekend. Couple that with Auburn’s offense finding somewhat of a rhythm in the short passing game, and we could have a good one on Saturday.

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is also not 100% healthy and could miss the game. Another wrench thrown into Georgia’s gameplan.

Preseason media polls

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

After taking a look around the SEC, with a win in Baton Rouge Auburn gains momentum and becomes a formidable opponent. Is this the fifth best team in the SEC West? It’s early, but Auburn doesn’t look to be.

247Sports Recruiting rankings

You’re telling me Jarquez Hunter was a three-star prospect? He certainly hasn’t played like one this season. He leads the nation in yards per carry (10.6 yards) so far this season… and he’s a freshman.

Anyone who thought Auburn would change under Harsin

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Sure, Auburn may start winning more games, and achieve new heights that we didn’t see consistently under Malzahn. But that Auburn magic is here to stay. The emotional rollercoaster of Auburn football will never end. Stick around, this season is going to get even more interesting.