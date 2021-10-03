CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn climbs into top-20 of latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

By JD McCarthy
 6 days ago
Auburn picked up their first win in Death Valley since 1999 and is now a top-20 team.

The Tigers moved up all the way to 19 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after beating LSU 24-19 and improving to 4-1 and 1-0 in the SEC.

Auburn is one of seven SEC teams ranked in the poll and is joined by No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia, No. 14 Kentucky, No. 16 Arkansas, No. 17 Ole Miss and No. 18 Florida. Auburn has matchups with Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas and Ole Miss still on the schedule.

The Tigers are set to face No. 2 Georgia next week in the 126th edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

