College Sports

Auburn ranked No. 18 in latest AP Poll

By JD McCarthy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Auburn picked up the biggest win of the early Bryan Harsin era against LSU on Saturday and received a bump in their ranking

The Tigers jumped up five spots No. 18 in the latest version of the AP Poll after beating LSU 24-19 in Baton Rouge.

Auburn is one of seven SEC teams in the poll, joined by No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia, No. 13 Arkansas, No. 16 Kentucky, No. 17 Ole Miss and No. 20 Florida. The Tigers have matchups with Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas and Ole Miss remaining on the schedule.

They are set to host Georgia in the 126th edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry next weekend. The game will start at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

Auburn improved to No. 19 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

