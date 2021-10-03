CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Keelan Cole deep ball sets up Jets field goal and first lead of 2021

It took almost 15 quarters and 225 minutes of play, but the New York Jets FINALLY took their first lead of the Robert Saleh era late in the third quarter of Sunday’s game with Tennessee.

The Jets entered play Sunday as the only team in the league to not hold a lead this season, and fell behind 9-0 before scoring a touchdown late in the second to go into the half down 9-7. Then, finally, with 22 seconds left in the third quarter, Gang Green capped off an eight-play, 78-yard drive with this Matt Ammendola 27-yard field goal, giving themselves a 10-9 edge.

The drive was spurred by this incredible play, a 54-yard pass from Zach Wilson to Keelan Cole on a 3rd-and-6 play from the Jets’ 32:

Finally, the Jets got a chance to be ‘all gas, no brake,’ ahead for the first time in the Saleh era...but the lead lasted all of 2:08 of game action, as Derrick Henry punched in a TD on the Titans' next drive, rumbling in with 13:14 left on the clock.

