An inside look at Sunday’s Giants-Falcons Week 3 matchup at MetLife Stadium:. Falcons WR Calvin Ridley vs. Giants CB James Bradberry. It is unlikely the Giants will have Bradberry travel all game with Ridley, so Adoree’ Jackson will get his shots as well, but Bradberry-Ridley will be a frequent battle. Last season, Bradberry won the vast majority of his battles. Through two games in 2021, not so much. He has allowed 12 completions and two touchdowns on 15 targets. Bradberry did come up with a sensational interception late in the fourth quarter in Washington that should have been a game-winner. Ridley is a stud in a mediocre wide receiver group. He had 90 catches for 1,374 yards in 2020 and has 27 touchdowns in 46 NFL games. He has 12 receptions for 114 yards this season. He will see plenty of Bradberry.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO