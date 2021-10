The NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway has been postponed until 1:00 p.m. ET Monday afternoon. NASCAR officials declared there would not be enough daylight to run the entire race on Sunday after persistent rain showers. Cup Series were called to their cars after 2:30 local time and did get on track for a few pace laps in hopes of starting the YellaWood 500, but another rain shower hit the track and ended the day.

