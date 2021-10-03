Shohei Ohtani 'very open' to long-term contract with Los Angeles Angels after four MLB seasons

Shohei Ohtani is going to bring home another AL MVP for our LA Angels. It will be our fourth in the last eight years, which is pretty spectacular if you ask me. Something we haven’t seen in 16 years, however, is an AL Cy Young award. Believe it or not; Ohtani has the chance to bring that home as well this season. I don’t think he’ll get it, but he’s certainly in the conversation.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO