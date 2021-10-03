CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

By Demitri Kalogeropoulos
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago

Stocks fell last week to close out a rough month for indexes. Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) shed over 2.5% in September. Yet stocks are still significantly higher so far in 2021.

Earnings season continues with a flood of fresh earnings reports over the next few trading days. Let's take a closer look at a few highly anticipated announcements from this list, by PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), and Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CYo8Y_0cFxFMfU00
Image source: Getty Images.

PepsiCo's profit margin

PepsiCo has some big questions to answer for investors in its Tuesday earnings report. The stock has trailed the market over the past year thanks to concerns about an impending growth slowdown and weaker earnings growth.

The beverage and snack-food giant showed no signs of those issues in its last announcement. In fact, CEO Ramon Laguarta and his team boosted their outlook on both the top and bottom lines back in July.

Heading into the second half of 2021, the growth comparisons get harder against booming demand a year ago. Pepsi also faces major cost spikes it will have to pass along to consumers.

Still, the business is likely to show steady market share gains even as it invests aggressively in the supply chain. That spending should lay the foundation for higher earnings, and solid shareholder returns, over the long term.

Constellation Brands' new outlook

Investors are nervous heading into the Wednesday earnings announcement from alcoholic beverage giant Constellation Brands. That concern stems partly from signs of a sharp slowdown in the hard seltzer niche that caused Boston Beer to pull back its 2021 growth outlook. Constellation Brands' Corona-branded push into the niche might see a similar downgrade this week.

The company is also still working through the impact of its portfolio restructuring initiative, which is still pressuring earnings and growth. While the beer business has been booming, the news hasn't been nearly as good in its wine and spirits division.

Look for executives to outline their detailed rebound plan for that segment now that the portfolio is steady. Yet the stock's movement will likely depend on management's updated comments about the full-year outlook. Heading into the announcement, Constellation Brands is predicting nearly 10% sales growth in the core beer segment as earnings land somewhere between $10 per share and $10.30 per share.

Levi's supply chain update

Levi Strauss trounced Wall Street's expectations in its last quarterly outing, and we'll soon find out if those happy trends continued into the fiscal third quarter. The jeans apparel specialist announces those updated metrics on Wednesday afternoon.

Investors already know that the selling environment has been strong, with demand tilting toward the premium side of the apparel industry. Yet several peers have described major inventory challenges thanks to historic shipping delays and soaring transportation costs. Its likely that Levi struggled with some of these issues over the late summer.

The big question is whether those issues are big enough to derail management's steadily rising 2021 outlook. That forecast calls for revenue to rise by between 28% and 29% in the second half of the year, up from the prior prediction range of between 24% and 25%. Another strong sales period might convince executives to lift that outlook for a third consecutive time on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

5 Buy-Rated, Scorching-Hot Stocks All Trading Under $10

These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi Strauss
The Motley Fool

5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

These businesses all generate relatively stable income. The companies also have strong financial profiles. That one-two punch should allow them to sustain and grow their dividends. This year's rally in the stock market has pushed the dividend yield on stocks in the S&P 500 down to a mere 1.3%. That's...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in October

Verizon is a telecom giant focused on a nationwide rollout of 5G, which also pays a juicy 4.7% yield. Visa is positioned to take advantage of the long-term trend toward a digital payment society. U.S. Bancorp is a cross between a bank and a financial technology company, with a market-beating...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in October

Nvidia is poised to grow from several major trends. Square appears to be on a course to disrupt traditional banks. Vertex has a clear path to growth in the cystic fibrosis (CF) market plus a promising pipeline beyond CF. Don't let the volatility we've seen in recent days rattle you....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Dji#Snpindex#Pepsico#Constellation Brands#Boston Beer
The Motley Fool

3 Surefire Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

A laundry list of tailwinds suggest a double-digit drop could be on the horizon. Historically, every crash or correction has been a buying opportunity for patient investors. This stock trio has an excellent track record of making investors richer over time. Most folks won't be thrilled to hear this, but...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Where to Invest $5,000 Right Now

Invest in tried-and-true companies rather than ones based on the latest hype. These two top stocks could make investors richer in 2021 and beyond. Finding the best companies to invest your hard-earned money in isn't always easy. With so many stocks to pick from, finding the right investment choices that align with your portfolio and long-term investment goals takes time, effort, and patience.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Pepsi
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
The Motley Fool

Wix Is Down 50% From Its High -- Is Now the Time to Buy?

Wix makes web development easy for everyone. "Business Solutions" are proving to be a big revenue driver. Wix's recent investments are masking its true profitability. Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX), an international leader in no-code website development, has seen its stock price cut in half since reaching an all-time high in February. Though the company revised its full-year revenue and cash flow guidance slightly down during the second quarter, the ongoing sell-off could serve as a great potential buying opportunity for investors. Let's see why.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off: 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy at a Discount

Short-term pain could yield long-term gains as Facebook builds the future of social technology. Nvidia stock gives you access to trends like artificial intelligence, self-driving vehicle technology, and the metaverse. A steady flow of negative news in recent weeks has disrupted the stock market's latest bullish run. The U.S. debt...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Fast-Growing Stocks on the Dip

Veeva Systems and Adobe both grew sales by 20% year over year in their most recent quarters. These subscription-based businesses are generating impressive profit margins of more than 20%. The growing trend of digitalization makes these stocks attractive buy-and-hold options. Since the start of September, the S&P 500 has fallen...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Stock Could Grow at Warp Speed

The process of selling or buying a home is stressful, time-consuming, and expensive, which iBuyers are trying to change. Opendoor is expanding its balance sheet to borrow $9 billion to accelerate its efforts to take market share. The stock is 50% off its highs, and the accelerating growth could produce...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share

Latch is bringing a potent software and hardware platform to bear on an old problem. Matterport creates "digital twins" of buildings. The craze for special purpose acquisition companies -- aka SPACs -- has cooled off, and in many cases, shareholders have been left holding the bag. Of the 41 special purpose acquisition companies that have completed merger transactions since the start of 2020, only three are within 5% of their highs.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

Higher oil prices means more cash flowing into Devon Energy's coffers. Devon expects to share this windfall with shareholders. Even if oil prices cool off, Devon could continue paying higher dividends. Oil prices have staged an epic comeback. They've rallied nearly 100% over the past 12 months and are approaching...
TRAFFIC
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
126K+
Followers
61K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy