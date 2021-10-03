Woman strikes ex-husband’s skull with frying pan, holds child’s school binder hostage —Kaysie Oys arrested
Just days after their divorce was finalized, police say 31-year-old Kaysie Oys used a frying pan to assault her newly divorced husband, locally loved ‘Jacob the Electrician’ Palmer, with a frying pan to the back of his skull, and again to his arm. She was reportedly being uncooperative with the parenting plan, had picked up their child from his school outside of her authorized day, and was holding his school binder under a faucet in the kitchen, threatening to destroy it when he came to retrieve the child from her home.www.scoopnashville.com
