Woman strikes ex-husband’s skull with frying pan, holds child’s school binder hostage —Kaysie Oys arrested

A woman hid in a clothes dryer after her ex-boyfriend’s wife returned to their home at the Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake. Morgan Holley Bourell, 38, who previously lived on the Historic Side of The Villages but now is listed as homeless, violated a court order when she showed up Monday at the home of her ex-boyfriend at the apartment complex at County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Bourell told police she has been seeing the man for two years, however she was arrested in June in the parking lot of American Legion Post 347 after an altercation with him. After that arrest, a no contact order was issued.

