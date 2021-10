Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has received the COVID-19 vaccine, head coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Sunday. Wiggins long objected to the vaccine, as he made very clear during a petulant press conference last week. Why? No one knows, as is the case with many vocal holdouts. He and his teammate Draymond Green reused and recycled words like "personal" and "freedom," which roughly translate to "making an incongruent, ahistorical point out of stubbornness and to the detriment of the general public."

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO