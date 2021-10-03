Buffalo Bills troll own player over epic flop

During Sunday’s contest between the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans, things got a little heated with Buffalo up 16-0 just minutes in the third quarter. After an incomplete pass from Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen aimed at Stefon Diggs, Texans defender Lonnie Johnson Jr. was seen shoving Bills tight end Dawson Knox to the ground.

Knox, after being shoved, flopped to the ground, flailing his arms in the air in a dramatic fashion along the way. But the best part was the Buffalo Bills official Twitter account, trolling their own player on social media after the incident.

After the fall, the yellow flag flew into the picture, signaling what would be a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty. The additional yardage helped set up what would be a 28-yard field goal from kicker Tyler Bass to make the score 19-0 Buffalo.

More must-reads: