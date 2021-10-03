CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Buffalo Bills troll own player over epic flop

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D5xL5_0cFxF3yw00

During Sunday’s contest between the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans, things got a little heated with Buffalo up 16-0 just minutes in the third quarter. After an incomplete pass from Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen aimed at Stefon Diggs, Texans defender Lonnie Johnson Jr. was seen shoving Bills tight end Dawson Knox to the ground.

Knox, after being shoved, flopped to the ground, flailing his arms in the air in a dramatic fashion along the way. But the best part was the Buffalo Bills official Twitter account, trolling their own player on social media after the incident.

After the fall, the yellow flag flew into the picture, signaling what would be a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty. The additional yardage helped set up what would be a 28-yard field goal from kicker Tyler Bass to make the score 19-0 Buffalo.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Could the Buffalo Bills reunite with cornerback Stephon Gilmore?

Could the Buffalo Bills bring back their former first round pick?. The big news on Wednesday morning was the New England Patriots releasing cornerback Stephon Gilmore, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year had yet to play a game this season as he started the year on the Physically Unable to Perform List.
NFL
chatsports.com

Revisiting five Washington Football Team players to watch vs Buffalo Bills

The Washington Football Team had a tall task in trying to beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. With a backup quarterback making his first career start on the road in a difficult environment for opposing players, the Bills clearly had the advantage. With a 43-21 victory, that advantage proved to...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans broadcast map

Fresh off a 43-21 dismantling of the Washington Football Team in Week 3, the Buffalo Bills (2-1) host the Houston Texans (1-2) in a Week 4 clash at Highmark Stadium featuring two teams heading in opposite directions. Buffalo has won two straight since a frustrating loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers...
NFL
chatsports.com

Five Houston Texans to watch against the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills host the Houston Texans this week in a game that most are predicting should go well for the home team. The games are played on the field and not in a simulator, however, so the Bills won’t be counting any chickens before their eggs hatch. A loss...
NFL
WSLS

Washington falls to Buffalo Bills, 43-21

In Week 3′s Buffalo-Washington matchup, Washington fell to the Buffalo Bills, 43-21. In the first quarter, we saw Bills’ Emmanuel Sanders catch a 28-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen, scoring a touchdown. Then in the second quarter, Zach Moss passed from Josh Allen for seven yards, extending the lead to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Buffalobills#Golden State Warriors
chatsports.com

Analysis: Buffalo Bills guard Cody Ford

Third-year man Cody Ford has had quite the rollercoaster career so far. Drafted as a tackle, then moved to left guard, right guard, probably some work at safety. Injured. Rotating with Ty Nsekhe. The hope this year was that health and consistency would help Ford develop into the player the Buffalo Bills thought they had in the draft. We’re three games into the right guard experiment (with a little Ike Boettger rotation thrown in for good measure). Let’s check in on his latest work against Washington, who has a pretty good d-line.
NFL
News 8 WROC

Buffalo Gameday Recap: Bills trounce the Texans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Another game, another dominating win, and a second shutout for the Bills in the last three weeks. Thad Brown and AJ Feldman break down Buffalo’s 40-0 trouncing of the Houston Texans with reaction from the team. They’ll also look ahead to next week’s matchup with the Chiefs.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WHEC TV-10

Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHEC)— Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week following Buffalo's big win over the Houston Texans last Sunday. Edmunds racked up five total tackles, defended a pass, and nabbed one of the team's four interceptions in the 40-0 rout. The five...
NFL
buffalowdown.com

Buffalo Bills: Offensive and Defensive MVPs for Week 4

Who is the MVPs on the offensive and defensive side of the ball for the Buffalo Bills in Week 4?. The Buffalo Bills were in a dangerous look-ahead spot facing a down-trodden Houston Texans team just a week before the Bills are scheduled to play their biggest game of the regular season. The Bills did not overlook the Texans and they throttled them 40-0 to keep the momentum going into next week’s showdown with the Chiefs.
NFL
chatsports.com

Buffalo Bills’ playoff probability is tops in NFL

The Buffalo Bills are sitting pretty for a playoff berth according to analysis site FiveThirtyEight. In fact, Buffalo has the highest playoff odds of any team in the NFL at the moment. Buffalo’s chances of making the playoffs sit at 91% after four weeks. That is in large part to...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

21K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy