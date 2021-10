Yakima Police officials say the Federal Bureau of Investigation is not contacting local authorities to investigate alleged threats being made against school board officials. The Attorney General Merrick Garland has directed the FBI and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices to investigate the threats and work with local law enforcement. Garland says there’s a growing group of parents who are mad about Critical Race Theory and COVID-19 restrictions imposed on students. The order from Garland was announced in a Monday memo after the National School Boards Association urged the Biden administration to investigate the actions by parents as a violation of the Patriot Act, a statute enacted after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO