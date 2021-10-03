CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

What We Want to Happen Today 10/3

By The Blue Statement
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother day of MLS action with a kick off before noon central time in New York City, and some late night action in Seattle. In between there’s the Sporting KC game against the Houston Dynamo at Children’s Mercy Park. Here’s what KC fans should be looking to root for in those other games today.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
sportingkc.com

SKCvHOU Quotes: "What we all want is we want to win a trophy"

We left too many chances on the field. We had so many clear cut chances. We could have at some point probably scored, and I’m being conservative, six to eight goals and it would have been over. And then we can’t let them score like they did. It was too easy, especially the second one. The second one was way too easy. What’s always hard about these games, for me at least in my experience, in these games right before an international break, you’ve got players who are leaving and they’re thinking – and it’s not a criticism to them, it’s just there’s a lot of unknown – and then you’ve got two weeks off. That’s the other part. You’ve got guys thinking about having two weeks off and we don’t have a game. So there’s just a lot of different things. You’re trying to keep the guys focused. I thought in the first half we did a very good job. I said that this was going to be a dangerous game and I knew it would be. We did our job in the first half. In the second half, we let them in a little bit but we finally closed it out. A great solo effort by Johnny (Russell) to kind of take everybody off the edge of their seat.
KANSAS CITY, KS
chatsports.com

The White Sox Are Down 0-2 in the ALDS, but They’re Not Mediocre

Don’t rewrite the Chicago White Sox’s season after 18 innings of playoff baseball. It was a semi-calamity in Houston, falling in an 0-2 series hole that now requires the White Sox to win three straight games against the experienced Astros. Maybe a couple of “Blackout” crowds is the spark the South Siders need, especially after sporting a 53-28 home record during the regular season. Guaranteed Rate Field can solve the defensive miscues and Tony La Russa’s bullpen and infield shift management, right?
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Fc#Seattle#Houston Dynamo#Sporting Kc#Nashville Sc
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando City coach Josema Bazan sparks Lions with set-play strategy

As purple smoke poured out of the supporters section following a last-minute game-winner by Daryl Dike on Saturday, coach Oscar Pareja clung to the neck of assistant coach Josema Bazan, shouting congratulations over the cacophony of the crowd. For both coaches, the win represented the reward of a season’s work by Bazan to design set plays for the Lions. “He’s always working with the boys [on] ...
MLS
chatsports.com

Packers make 4 roster moves ahead of showdown with Bengals

The Green Bay Packers announced four different roster moves before Sunday’s showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. The team placed cornerback Jaire Alexander on injured reserve, activated defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster from the COVID-19/reserve list and elevated receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and offensive lineman Ben Braden from the practice squad to the gameday roster for Week 5.
NFL
CBS Miami

Inter Miami CF Seeking Redemption Against New York Red Bulls

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – La Rosa Negra will be seeking redemption against the New York Red Bulls Saturday in the Big Apple after the team fell to them at home on Sept. 17. Saturday’s game will be the second matchup this season against the New York Red Bulls and fourth overall matchup between the sides in Club history. Inter Miami CF announced Friday that due to injuries and international call-ups, it has signed 2021 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick and Fort Lauderdale CF defender Aimé Mabika on a short-term loan for the match against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday. Mabika, 23, has made 13 appearances for the Club’s USL League One affiliate Fort Lauderdale CF this season.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Today in White Sox History: October 9

The White Sox unexpectedly lost the World Series to the Cincinnati Reds, five games to three. Sox fans, reporters and some players were totally shocked over the way some games were lost. The questions surrounding this series, one of the greatest upsets in baseball history, would linger for a year before exploding into the Black Sox scandal — eight players put on trial for attempting to deliberately lose games.
MLB
chatsports.com

The NWSL is a symptom. U.S. Soccer is the problem.

United States Soccer Federation, National Women's Soccer League, Washington Spirit, Kevin Blackistone, Cindy Parlow Cone, United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, Richie Burke, Carlos Cordeiro. Late last year, the founder and longtime sponsor of the National Women’s Soccer League walked out the door. After starting the league in 2013, U.S....
MLS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Sky-Mercury set for 2014 WNBA Finals rematch

Diana Taurasi has the Phoenix Mercury back in the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2014. Up next is a familiar foe — Candace Parker and the Chicago Sky. These two teams met seven years ago for the championship — the last appearance for either team on the game's biggest stage. Taurasi and the Mercury swept the three-game series. They'll begin the best-of-five series in Phoenix on Sunday.
BASKETBALL
chatsports.com

Preview: Matchday 28, Minnesota United vs. Colorado Rapids

With six games to go in the regular season, Minnesota United and the Colorado Rapids will both have an eye on the playoffs this afternoon. As Adrian Heath emphasized after practice earlier in the week, at this point “every game and every point is crucial.” This is Minnesota’s and Colorado’s game in hand - except for Colorado, Minnesota, the Seattle Sounders, and the Vancouver Whitecaps the rest of the West has the weekend off for the international break - so the remainder of the season will be played out even. The math remains tight and it is hard to say anything definitive, but in the West it seems that the top four is settling in to be Seattle (54 points), Sporting Kansas City (52), Colorado (48), and the Portland Timbers (46), with four, or possibly five, teams fighting for the remaining three playoff spots: Real Salt Lake (39), LA Galaxy (39), Minnesota (38), Vancouver (37), and possibly LAFC (34).
MLS
chatsports.com

For USMNT, World Cup qualifying and pandemic precautions make for some tough decisions

PANAMA CITY — The charter carrying the U.S. men’s national soccer team from Austin landed at Tocumen International Airport here Friday without goalkeeper Zack Steffen and defender Antonee Robinson, notable figures in the seven-month campaign for a 2022 World Cup berth. Both are healthy and in good standing. Both were...
MLS
chatsports.com

NFL picks against the spread: Week 5 games

Week 5 of the NFL began on Thursday with the Los Angeles Rams bouncing back from their first loss of the season and defeating the Seattle Seahawks 23-17. The Rams covered the spread and the game went Under the projected total. Below are my betting picks for the remaining games...
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts rule out three starters at key positions in Ravens matchup

INDIANAPOLIS — For the second consecutive game, the Colts will be painfully thin at cornerback, and this time the Indianapolis defense is going up against one of the NFL’s best big-play passing games. Indianapolis ruled out Rock Ya-Sin on Saturday, even though the third-year cornerback practiced on a limited basis...
NFL
chatsports.com

White Sox Home Playoff Game Tips & Tricks

There’s truly nothing special to add here from South Side Sox, but as a public service for those of you attending these sold-out games, here are the guidelines for parking and attendance the White Sox have laid out. We’ll lock it on the top fold of the page until the home games are ova.
MLB
chatsports.com

Saturday before football Sunday: What to watch for in 49ers-Cardinals

Divisional games are usually the most important games on any NFL team’s schedule. Especially with the Cardinals sitting on top of the NFC West at 4-0, every other team is just trying to keep up. On Thursday in a short week in the battle of divisional foes, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Seattle Seahawks 26-17 to improve to 4-1 but neither team left the game unscathed.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy