What We Want to Happen Today 10/3

We left too many chances on the field. We had so many clear cut chances. We could have at some point probably scored, and I’m being conservative, six to eight goals and it would have been over. And then we can’t let them score like they did. It was too easy, especially the second one. The second one was way too easy. What’s always hard about these games, for me at least in my experience, in these games right before an international break, you’ve got players who are leaving and they’re thinking – and it’s not a criticism to them, it’s just there’s a lot of unknown – and then you’ve got two weeks off. That’s the other part. You’ve got guys thinking about having two weeks off and we don’t have a game. So there’s just a lot of different things. You’re trying to keep the guys focused. I thought in the first half we did a very good job. I said that this was going to be a dangerous game and I knew it would be. We did our job in the first half. In the second half, we let them in a little bit but we finally closed it out. A great solo effort by Johnny (Russell) to kind of take everybody off the edge of their seat.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 6 DAYS AGO