An unnamed person who was renting out seven vans parked on New York City streets on Airbnb has been kicked off the lodging platform. The NY Post reported last month that the NYC Sheriff's Office seized the vans in what they called "Operation Room Service." The vans were in the East Village and Chelsea, and were spotted by a traffic agent who "noticed something sketchy about the vehicles... whose registration and NJ plates were long expired, some going as far back as 2000." Maybe the lockbox dangling off the back bumper of the van didn't help?

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO